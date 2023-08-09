India Passes Data Protection Rules for Big Tech Companies - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

India Passes Data Protection Rules for Big Tech Companies

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill could block companies from anonymizing data and using personal information to train AI

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Parliament House in New Delhi, IndiaPRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images

India’s parliament has passed a landmark data protection bill that introduces new rules regarding the storage, processing and transfer of user data by tech companies, including big tech platforms. The bill was approved by the lower house of parliament on Monday, while the upper chamber voted in support of the bill Wednesday. As a formality, India’s president will next sign the bill before it becomes law.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 has been in the works for years and went through a few iterations before it was finally approved. The new rules allow companies to move data to foreign countries excluding those sanctioned by the Indian government and penalize erring companies —a predictable system that reduces compliance challenges for companies.

The bill also gives more power to sector regulators, including the central bank or the education ministry, to oversee platforms in their industries.

Another crucial aspect of the bill is its requirement that companies must secure permission from users before collecting their personal data, and firms must use the information gathered only for the originally stated purpose. This policy could effectively block companies from anonymizing data and using personal information to train artificial intelligence models.

Read More

“Many platforms and many companies…have been collecting personal data of citizens, not just in India but all around the world,” India’s junior technology minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a video posted last week on the social network X, formerly Twitter. “[Technology companies] essentially creating business models by misusing and exploiting digital personal data of citizens is something that this bill intends to address,” he added.

Rights groups, such as Access Now and the Editors Guild, a press association, have pushed back, warning that the regulation could give the government too much power over digital platforms and user data.

“It jeopardizes privacy, grants excessive exemptions to the government, and fails to establish an independent regulator," Access Now said in a statement published Monday. “[The bill also] contains insidious provisions that will aggravate existing red flags on censorship and damage the right to information regime.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.