India Passes Data Protection Rules for Big Tech Companies

India’s parliament has passed a landmark data protection bill that introduces new rules regarding the storage, processing and transfer of user data by tech companies, including big tech platforms. The bill was approved by the lower house of parliament on Monday, while the upper chamber voted in support of the bill Wednesday. As a formality, India’s president will next sign the bill before it becomes law.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 has been in the works for years and went through a few iterations before it was finally approved. The new rules allow companies to move data to foreign countries excluding those sanctioned by the Indian government and penalize erring companies —a predictable system that reduces compliance challenges for companies.

The bill also gives more power to sector regulators, including the central bank or the education ministry, to oversee platforms in their industries.

Another crucial aspect of the bill is its requirement that companies must secure permission from users before collecting their personal data, and firms must use the information gathered only for the originally stated purpose. This policy could effectively block companies from anonymizing data and using personal information to train artificial intelligence models.

“Many platforms and many companies…have been collecting personal data of citizens, not just in India but all around the world,” India’s junior technology minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a video posted last week on the social network X, formerly Twitter. “[Technology companies] essentially creating business models by misusing and exploiting digital personal data of citizens is something that this bill intends to address,” he added.

Rights groups, such as Access Now and the Editors Guild, a press association, have pushed back, warning that the regulation could give the government too much power over digital platforms and user data.

“It jeopardizes privacy, grants excessive exemptions to the government, and fails to establish an independent regulator," Access Now said in a statement published Monday. “[The bill also] contains insidious provisions that will aggravate existing red flags on censorship and damage the right to information regime.”