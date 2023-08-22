India Confirms Historic Moon Mission Landing Time and Live Stream
The landing is currently scheduled for August 23 at 6:04 p.m. local time
India has confirmed it will attempt to land the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:04 p.m. local time (8:34 a.m. Eastern).
The news came as the country's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, posted "smooth sailing is continuing," on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Indian space agency hopes to land Chandrayaan-3 at the Moon's south pole. If successful, the landing will be the first mission to successfully stick a soft landing in the area — ultimately, the Moon's south pole could be potential home to future crewed lunar bases due to the apparent abundance of water in the form of ice in the region.
India would also become the fourth nation to land on the Moon — only the United States, the former Soviet Union and China have managed this feat so far.
India's mission took on greater significance on Sunday as Russia’s space agency said their rival mission to the Moon’s south pole had ended unsuccessfully.
A live telecast of Wednesday's historic landing is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. India Standard Time (7:50 a.m. Eastern) on August 23 on the space agency's website, as well as their YouTube and Facebook page.
As it prepares to land the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, India's space agency will perform a series of checks on the module before it starts the automated landing sequence dubbed "17 minutes of terror" in which engineers cede all direct control of the module and consign it to its fate.
ISRO's Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh Desai told local press that, "If any health parameter (of the lander module) is found abnormal on August 23, then we will delay the landing by four days to August 27."
- India Launches Historic Chandrayaan 3 Moon Lander — and a New Era of Lunar Ambition
- India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic Landing
- India Moon Lander Gears Up for ‘17 Minutes of Terror’
- India Rolls Moon Rover Out on Lunar South Pole
- India Lands Spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, a First for Humanity
- After Russia Crash, India Could Become First to Land on Moon’s South Pole
