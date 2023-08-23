India Moon Lander Gears Up for ‘17 Minutes of Terror’

On Wednesday, August 23, India hopes to become the fourth nation to successfully land a probe on the Moon’s cratered surface. But before it pulls off the historic feat, its lander has to endure ‘17 minutes of terror’ —the period between India’s space agency giving the mission a go-ahead to land, and the landing itself.

During this tense moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation will be unable to prevent any errors occurring on the lander, or stop it from smashing into the Moon’s surface if the approach goes wrong.

The critical 17 minutes will occur immediately before the landing, which is currently scheduled for 6:04 p.m. local time on Wednesday (8:34 a.m. Eastern).

At that moment, Chandrayaan-3’s landing module will — if all goes to plan— softly land on the lunar regolith in a region of the orb’s south pole.

The south pole of the Moon is hidden in shadows above and to left of center of this image acquired by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter on May 18 2022. NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

The area is strategically important as it is thought to contain an abundant source of water in the form of ice. Water will be vital to any future human settlement, including the crewed lunar habitats NASA plans to establish by the end of the decade.



To understand why sticking the landing has proven so hard — no country has managed to land on the south pole successfully, so far — it is necessary to trace the steps Chandrayaan-3 will take, and the potential hurdles it will encounter as it drops towards the Moon.

Before it makes its descent, the lander will perform some final checks, including firing its engines in a series of specific, timed bursts. The instruments on board will also scan the lunar surface to make sure there is nothing in its way.

As it plummets down, the lander should slam on its brakes and start firing its engines at 30 kilometers above the Moon’s surface, in order to manually slow itself and not just smash into the dust and rocks below. At a height of approximately 100 meters above the surface, the lander will make a final sweep and attempt its landing.

If it makes it, then the lander will open up to reveal the rover housed within.



Together, the lander and rover will perform science observations on the lunar surface for a period of two weeks, or one lunar day.

Because the Moon is tidally locked with Earth, a single Moon day takes weeks to complete — a little more than 29 days or the full cycle of the Moon’s phases. As a result of this tidal locking, the Moon appears to wax and wane from our vantage point on Earth as it spins on its axis, making half of it appear ‘dark.’

In truth, there is no ‘dark side’ of the Moon — rather, India’s lander will touch down on the Moon’s far side, which is so unexplored as to perhaps earn the title of ‘dark side’ in relation to how little we know about it.

China managed to land on the Moon’s far side in 2019 and sent back photos and other observations. But India’s mission stands to illuminate the mysterious and tantalizing region in a greater light.

The Vikram lunar lander includes several instruments, including temperature sensors, a moonquake detector, a sensor to detect plasma in the Moon’s environment, and a laser to measure distance. The Pragyan rover, meanwhile, carries an instrument to screen for elements and chemicals in the soil and the lunar surface —including the presence of water.

Water is critical to life on Earth, and it will also be critical to sustaining human life off Earth. Carrying huge quantities of water into space is hard, so having a ready source in situ is a key reason why space agencies around the world, including NASA, are so interested in establishing a presence on the south pole.

If a country were to establish a foothold where the water is most abundant, it would give them an edge in lunar exploration and the broader exploration of our solar system, since they'd have a vast degree of influence over whatever crewed missions came that way. NASA, for its part, plans to land the Artemis III crewed mission to the Moon in this region in 2025 — if it succeeds, it will re-assert US dominance in the space race after the Cold War.

