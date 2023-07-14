On Friday, India successfully launched the Chandrayaan 3 lunar lander and rover from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southeast of the country. Chandrayaan 3 lifted off aboard a LVM3 rocket at 5:05 a.m. Eastern, or 2:35 p.m. local time.



If Chandrayaan 3 manages to land safely on the lunar surface it will be a historic moment — and not just for India. While it would confirm the country's seriousness in the renewed global push to put humans on the Moon, the landing would also represent only the fourth time any country has successfully soft-landed a lander and rover on the Moon (the other three being the US, China, and the former Soviet Union).



Now on its way, Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the Moon in August of this year, with an ETA of August 24. It carries a lander and a rover which together will study the lunar territory immediately surrounding their landing site for approximately a single Moon day, which is the equivalent of about two weeks on Earth.



India has aimed for the Moon before: Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019 but it failed to land successfully on the Moon — instead, its lander and rover crashed (but its orbiter managed to survive).

Chandrayaan 1 also made it to the Moon and sent an impactor down to the surface, which also crash-landed on the Moon, but that attempt was incredibly fruitful in terms of its science: It helped to confirm the presence of water ice on the Moon — an essential need for any eventual human presence.