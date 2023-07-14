India Launches Historic Chandrayaan 3 Moon Lander — and a New Era of Lunar Ambition - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

India Launches Historic Chandrayaan 3 Moon Lander — and a New Era of Lunar Ambition

If Chandrayaan 3 manages to land safely on the lunar surface it will be a historic moment — and not just for India

Published |Updated
Claire Cameron
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chandrayaan 3 Moon landerISRO

On Friday, India successfully launched the Chandrayaan 3 lunar lander and rover from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, a state in the southeast of the country. Chandrayaan 3 lifted off aboard a LVM3 rocket at 5:05 a.m. Eastern, or 2:35 p.m. local time.

If Chandrayaan 3 manages to land safely on the lunar surface it will be a historic moment — and not just for India. While it would confirm the country's seriousness in the renewed global push to put humans on the Moon, the landing would also represent only the fourth time any country has successfully soft-landed a lander and rover on the Moon (the other three being the US, China, and the former Soviet Union).

Now on its way, Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the Moon in August of this year, with an ETA of August 24. It carries a lander and a rover which together will study the lunar territory immediately surrounding their landing site for approximately a single Moon day, which is the equivalent of about two weeks on Earth.

India has aimed for the Moon before: Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019 but it failed to land successfully on the Moon — instead, its lander and rover crashed (but its orbiter managed to survive).

Chandrayaan 1 also made it to the Moon and sent an impactor down to the surface, which also crash-landed on the Moon, but that attempt was incredibly fruitful in terms of its science: It helped to confirm the presence of water ice on the Moon — an essential need for any eventual human presence.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.