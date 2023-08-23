India Lands Spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, a First for Humanity - The Messenger
India Lands Spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, a First for Humanity

India has achieved a first for humanity in space exploration

Claire Cameron
India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar module has successfully touched down on the Moon's south pole. The landing is a first for space exploration that puts the country at a strategic advantage for future expeditions to an area that could prove critical to sustaining any human bases there.

Chandrayaan-3 made the landing at 8:34 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday August 23.

"We have achieved soft landing on the Moon, India is on the Moon!" The head of the Indian Space Research Organization, Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, said as the craft landed.

This is the first time any nation has managed a soft landing in the southern polar region —a maneuver the ISRO described as "complex"— and the fourth time any nation has managed to land a craft on the Moon. The other three are China, the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The craft made the landing at 8:34 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday August 23 after surviving '17 minutes of terror' in which it performed autonomous maneuvers pre-programed as part of its descent, and ISRO engineers could not interfere. The lander did not confirm the safety of the site until moments before it landed.

As the lander made the "critical" and "most technologically challenging" maneuvers of its mission, the control HQ in Karnataka waited with "bated breath," as scientists in the room put it. At points in the braking phases, they broke into spontaneous applause.

Scientists and engineers at the ISRO waiting for Chandrayaan-3 to touch down.
Scientists and engineers at the ISRO waiting for Chandrayaan-3 to touch down. (Screenshot via YouTube)Indian Space Research Organization

With a few minutes to land, Prime Minister Narendra Modi patched in from the BRICS forum in Johannesburg.

"This success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future," Modi said. "I am confident that all countries in the world, including those from the global south. are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the moon and beyond."

Now that Chandrayaan-3 has landed, the next phase begins: The lander, Vikram, will unfurl to reveal the rover, Pragyan.

Once Pragyan rolls down on to the lunar regolith, the two crafts will carry out groundbreaking science observations of the south pole, which is a target for future astronaut missions to the Moon because of the large stores of water ice thought to be present there.

India has been instrumental in previous discoveries about this region: Chandrayaan-1 was key to discovering evidence of ice, and Chandrayaan-2 helped to confirm the discovery and offered more information about its abundance and distribution in the region.

Ice would be "vital resources" for future human explorers, as the ISRO said during the Chandrayaan-3 mission landing.

People cheer the launch of India's Chandrayaan-3 — “moon craft.&quot;
Engineers celebrate as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon.Indian Space Research Organization

Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 12. It is the third Indian spacecraft to enter lunar orbit. India also has a Mars Orbiter, also known as Mangalyaan, which encircles the Red Planet.

Chandrayaan-3 is the successor to Chandrayaan-2. In 2019, its lander crashed into the surface of the Moon and, while it didn't land as planned, it did help confirm the presence of accessible water stores on the Moon. Now, its orbiter will help provide communications support to Chandrayaan-3's mission.

India's triumph comes on the heels of a failed attempt at landing in the area by Russia — the country's Luna-25 lander crashed on Sunday, August 20 and "ceased to exist," according to the state agency Roscosmos.

