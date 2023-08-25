India’s Next Mission: A Space Observatory to Study the Sun - The Messenger
India’s Next Mission: A Space Observatory to Study the Sun

The mission will study solar wind, which can cause major disruptions to electric grids, satellites and more here on Earth

Abubakar Idris
People wave Indian flags as an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state on July 14, 2023.R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images

After the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing earlier this week, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready for its next destination: the sun.

The ISRO is preparing the Aditya-L1, its first space observatory for solar research, to launch in the first week of September, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said this week. The Aditya-L1—"aditya" means sun in Sanskrit—arrived its launch site on island of Sriharikota on Aug. 13.

The mission features a satellite designed to study the sun's corona, an outer atmosphere of gas and plasma. The corona is the source of solar winds, a stream of charged protons and electrons particles. These solar winds affect the Earth, producing phenomena like “auroras,” the brightly colored bands of light, visible around the Earth's geomagnetic poles, as well as disturbances to radio frequencies and electricity grids.

Aditya-L1 will make a 120-day voyage stretching over a million miles, a journey that scientists hope will allow them to better understand the sun's impact on the Earth's climate patterns.

India's solar expeditions follows its closely watched Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, the first mission to pull off a soft landing on the lunar south pole. It was also remarkable for its price tag: Chandrayaan-3 cost around $75 million, and ISRO's Somanath declined to give reporters any details about how the country kept the expenses down. "I won’t disclose such secrets," he told reporters, "we don’t want everyone else to become so cost-effective.”

Aditya-L1 could follow the Chandrayaan-3’s frugal pattern. In 2019, the government budgeted around $46 million for the mission and hasn't offered any updates.

