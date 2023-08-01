Incandescent Light Bulb Rule Takes Effect, 16 Years After Being Signed into Law - The Messenger
Incandescent Light Bulb Rule Takes Effect, 16 Years After Being Signed into Law

The light bulb efficiency rule promises big emissions cuts and utility bill savings

Dave Levitan
A rule dating to the George W. Bush administration designed to increase the efficiency of light bulbs finally took effect on Tuesday, 16 years after it was decided.

The rule changes the requirements for how much brightness, measured in lumens, is emitted per watt of power, and will effectively end the production and sale of most incandescent bulbs in general use in the United States.

"The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in April 2022, when the rule was finalized.

The rule, which was championed by environmental and climate activists, sets a minimum of 45 lumens per watt for a lightbulb. Traditional incandescent bulbs tend to get about 15 lumens per watt.

LED bulbs can manage at least 75 lumens per watt. The rule does not cover all bulbs, just "general service" bulbs; a list of what that term does not include is available from the Department of Energy.

A shelf stocked with incandescent light bulbs is seen at the City Lights Light Bulb Store January 31, 2007 in San Francisco.
A long-awaited rule that will effectively ban the manufacture and sale of incandescent light bulbs took effect on August 1.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The DOE says the move to more efficient bulbs will save 222 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years, and will save consumers as much as $3 billion every year on their utility bills. In total, the energy savings are enough to power more than 43 million homes for a year.

The original move to improve lightbulb efficiency came 16 years ago during the Bush administration, when Congress passed the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 with significant bipartisan support. After various amendments, it passed the Senate with an 86-8 vote, and the law was signed by President George W. Bush.

Since then, the rule has been held up as an example of government overreach and some conservative critics said the Department of Energy should not be able to tell people what bulbs they can or cannot use. Importantly, the rule does not affect existing bulbs in use in homes, but the manufacture and sale of bulbs going forward.

Then, light bulb efficiency standards came up once more in a 2011 omnibus bill that averted a government shutdown — at the time, House member Jim Moran (D-Va.), said he was "embarrassed" the issue was up for debate.

After further back and forth over the course of the Obama and Trump administration, however, President Joe Biden reinstated and finalized the change in 2022.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association, a trade group representing the manufacturers of light bulbs, has expressed support for the new directions, calling the transition to LEDs "an unqualified success" last year.

The bulbs use 75 percent less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescents.

