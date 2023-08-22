Immortals of Aveum Review: Bringing Back the Xbox 360 Rental

In many ways, Immortals of Aveum feels like a throwback to a bygone era in games. At a time when big budget single-player experiences based on new, original IP are increasingly rare, Immortals offers something that feels refreshing, particularly as gamers’ tolerance for season passes, loot boxes, and steady streams of incremental updates reaches an all-time low.

But as much as developer Ascendant Studios and publisher Electronic Arts should be applauded for publishing a traditional, microtransaction-free game that wouldn’t feel out of place on the Xbox 360, some trite mechanics, uneven, frustrating enemies and encounters that feel more like padding than worthwhile fights prevent this one from being a must play during an otherwise crowded fall. Like many of my favorite games released for the Xbox 360, it is worth playing, but as a humble weekend past time, not a tentpole blockbuster conversation starter.

Combat encounters look satisfyingly flashy. Electronic Arts

Story by way of exposition dump

Immortals of Aveum is a first person shooter, but rather than inviting players to a gun-toting army, it casts the player as a mage in an original fantasy world full of warring factions, political infighting, ancient histories and cultures, social hierarchies and large scale battles that are clear homages to foundational works in the genre like Lord Of The Rings. It's an intriguing pitch, and I wanted to like it.

The game prioritizes this story, for better but also unfortunately for worse. The game’s protagonist, Jak, played by Darren Barnet (Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, the movie adaptation of Gran Turismo), is likable enough, if not somewhat bland. He’s flanked by a great supporting cast in Gina Torres (Firefly, The Matrix Trilogy), Antonio Aakeel (2018’s Tomb Raider, the BBC’s Skins), and Lily Cowles (the Roswell reboot), who all turn in great performances.

Unfortunately the material they’re given is not nearly as gripping as their performances. Immortals is heavy on lore. Throughout its 15-to-20 hour campaign, it constantly introduces new terms, concepts, locations and important histories to the player. These elements can be extremely abstract and are only fully explained via the game’s lore index. There's a lot of telling, and not enough showing.

Much in the vein of any good piece of science fiction or fantasy, Immortals tries to tackle some very real issues like climate change, class inequality and religion. But while the game is eager to share its fantastical world with the player, its straightforward but functional narrative often gets buried under the weight of its ambition thanks to the constant spouting of gobbledy gook phrases like “Pantadi,” “Fonts,” “Mala-dor,” “Pentacade,” “Aristeya,” and “Iconius.” I can imagine that this unabashed embrace of its own lore will connect with some players, but I began to lose interest as references to these obscure, one-off concepts became more plentiful. It's storytelling by way of exposition dump—the type of story that seems really fun to read about in a wiki, but not so much to follow in the moment.

Some of the fight environments get pretty abstract. Electronic Arts

Magic feels more exhilarating than guns

When players engage with the game's primary mechanics of firing spells at enemies, the rush of using these powers can be exhilarating, and does bring some of the world's appeal back to life. Players are given three color-coded offensive magic types to start: blue magic that acts as a single shot primary weapon, green magic that acts as sort of a rapid fire assault weapon with homing abilities, and red magic that acts as sort of a close ranged shotgun.

Each magic type can be customized with loot acquired from fallen enemies or crafted at in-game crafting tables called forges. As you progress through the game, you’ll also gain access to additional powers such as "Lash," a magic whip that can pull enemies closer to you from surprisingly far away. There's also "Shield," which absorbs incoming projectiles and gives you much needed breathing room to pick off enemies, or "Hover," which allows you to fly for a limited amount of time.

It's undeniable that this game makes you feel like a badass, particularly in its opening hours. The hand animations look cool (think 2021’s Ghostwire Tokyo crossed with the colorful barrages of lasers from the Star Wars prequels) and all of the attacks have a meaningful heft to them. Immortals also does a good job of introducing the surprisingly large amount of abilities Jak can use. And through the game’s skill tree, players can choose to increase the power of magic attacks they like most.

The wide variety of combat options is at its best when you’re put in a corridor of easy-to-read and easy-to-kill enemies that shoot from afar and react as you close in on them. However, as more close ranged and evasive long-ranged enemies are introduced, Immortals' combat, like its story, begins to fall apart under unnecessary complications.

The RPG elements feels like busywork

The brutish blade carrying heavies that relentlessly rush the player, for example, initially add a much-needed extra dimension to firefights. But as they start to share the battlefield with more enemy types, things get too hectic, too fast. There are teleporting enemies that shoot rapid fire projectiles from off screen, massive golems that can only be described as damage sponges, and worst of all, whole bosses that also require you to fight waves of normal enemies at the same time.



Enemy encounters quickly become a unsatisfying chore that feel too chaotic for their own good. Take the Leylodons, which are straight-up infuriating to fight. These hydra-like creatures that block certain doors in the world appear and disappear from the arena, dealing damage as the player runs around, slowly chipping away at their health bar like a monotonous, torturous version of whack-a-mole.

There were many moments in the later stages of the game where I was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of enemies attacking from every possible angle, all impossible to shoot due to their shields or ability to simply evade and vanish. There's ways to work around blocks like these, but the mechanics involved don't exactly ask you to be clever, just patient.

Part of the time sink here is that it's easy to get locked into encounters without realizing you’re probably underleveled or underequipped for the situation at hand. During these moments, there’s no option to add an accumulated point or two to your skill tree, as you’re locked out of leveling up once you’re in battle. Forgot to upgrade one of your magic sigils before the start of a firefight? You’re just going to have to tough it out with a weaker arsenal until you come across one of those precious forges again.

The encounters were, thankfully, never impossible. But many were simply not fun to play. It made me question why the game included so many of the same RPG elements that have become overused and stale in the current, games-as-a-service landscape Immortals otherwise eschews. The loop of building out a skill tree is enough of an incentive to progress through this single player game.

At best, the included power level and gear system only diluted the fantasy of becoming an all-powerful battlemage. It didn't feel in character for my effectiveness to be impeded because I failed to halt the game and enter a menu to ensure that I had on the appropriately leveled rings, totems, and bracers. At worst, it actively worked against the build for my character when the most powerful sigils in my arsenal didn’t gel with the talents and playstyle that I actually liked and had already dumped all of my progression points into. These systems feel like additions that were tacked on for the sake of making the game seem deeper than it needed to be.

Combat arenas later in the game suffer from the same issue. Arenas will throw three or four waves of enemies at you as you navigate from one room to the next. These segments go on far too long and feel more like padding than an interesting opportunity to use your growing set of powers. Overall, the combat just doesn't live up to its strong first impression the more you play.

If you liked Bioshock Infinite's Skyhook, this traversal ability should be right up your alley. Electronic Arts

The open world has a lot to do...

During the down time between magic fights, players navigate a semi open-world using a variety of their powers. These range from kind of cool, like the magic grappling hook that lets you travel from separated points on the maps (think Bioshock Infinite’s Sky-Hook), to the more mundane, like a laser beam that can be used to solve some rudimentary puzzles.

Players are ushered through 18 chapters of story missions, but can take a number of detours from the critical path to solve puzzles, engage in a bit of platforming, collect chests and rare items and take on so-called “Shroudfanes,” challenge rooms reminiscent of the Meditation Chambers in the Star Wars Jedi games. For a more retro comparison, Immortals' progression takes many cues from 2006’s magical shooter The Darkness, with missions often calling on players to revisit areas in the world with new encounters and paths to follow.

For completionists who don’t want the extra content slowing down the story, the game allows players to continue finding secrets, leveling up their characters and exploring the nooks and crannies of Aveum after they roll credits. There’s a lot of game here for the asking price.

...but is it worth doing?

But by the end of my 16 or so hours slogging through unbalanced combat arenas, I soured on the idea of wanting to engage with more challenging, and surely more frustrating, parts of the game. It’s a shame, because Immortals could have benefited from a shorter, more focused campaign with fewer endless combat arenas. There is so much to collect and complete throughout the open-world itself—perhaps the campaign could have been streamlined to make more room for this side content. Sure, collecting floating bits of magic throughout the world and finding cool weapons might not be the most engaging end game content, but it also isn’t the worst way to spend another 10 hours while collecting trophies/achievements, filling out the rest of the skill tree and seeing more of this world. Certainly better than the campaign's more padded encounters.

The Refract ability lets players solve puzzles by bouncing a laser off mirrors. Electronic Arts

This game deserves another try

Gamers should be happy that Immortals of Aveum exists. If I were reviewing this in 2007, it would be an easy recommendation in the same vein as cult mid-sized classics like Dark Sector, Red Faction: Guerilla, and the aforementioned The Darkness. Hell, if its fiction is able to find its audience, maybe it could become the next Dead Space, spawning additional multimedia projects and two very successful sequels.

Unfortunately, what starts out as a promising first outing is bogged down with overused RPG elements, a middling story that relies too heavily on the player engaging with its overly complex lore and some 11th hour combat encounters that feel more like busywork than a test of skill. With these negatives working against some otherwise great ideas, it's tough to justify picking this one up at full-price during a busy fall season. The game seems unconfident in its compelling core, and weakens itself by moving away from what made the era it's calling back to (whether the developers realized it or not) so special.



But in a way, being flawed but interesting is very of the Xbox 360 era Immortals reminds me of. My suggestion for you is much like my suggestion to EA: give this one some time, and then come back to it. There's a nugget of greatness underneath all the padding.

The Messenger Score For Immortals of Aveum: 2.5/5