Huge NASA Mission Tries To Answer: Is the Air We Breathe Safe?

During a summer marked by haze over huge parts of the United States, NASA is readying to deploy a satellite tool that will tell scientists just how bad the air can get in some of North America’s biggest cities.

The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) launched in April. It is now being deployed alongside a host of other instruments, including mobile labs, specially kitted-out aircraft and weather balloons to track the chemical composition of the air in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto.

“It’s the combination of satellite, airborne and ground data that will help answer the fundamental question: what are we breathing?” said Barry Lefer, head of the NASA’s Tropospheric Composition Program in a NASA blog post.

“We can map inequalities like never before," Lefer added.

The team will focus on nitrogen dioxide, a common car and smokestack pollutant that is also a key component of smog. The mission will also trace other toxic fumes that can cause health issues in humans, like tiny particles, formaldehyde and the gasses methane and carbon dioxide, both of which are greenhouse gasses connected to climate change.

While increased regulation has led to an improvement in overall air quality in recent years, Laura Judd, associate program manager for Health and Air Quality Applications in NASA’s Applied Sciences Program, said the issue has become more localized to specific neighborhoods and cities.



The TEMPO program will allow scientists to identify areas within cities that are particularly affected by bad air quality. The measure is connected to respiratory conditions such as asthma and cancer and heart disease.

The NASA data will give public health officials and other leaders the ability “to address questions about public health and chemical transport of air pollutants,” said John Sullivan, the head of the project’s ground-based operations.

“We want to provide data to them that can help answer those questions.”