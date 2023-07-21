Hubble Reveals Boulders Flying Off Asteroid After NASA Smashed a Rocket Into It On Purpose - The Messenger
Hubble Reveals Boulders Flying Off Asteroid After NASA Smashed a Rocket Into It On Purpose

The asteroid was the subject of the only planetary defense test ever in September 2022

Adam Kovac
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image of the asteroid Dimorphos was taken on 19 December 2022, nearly four months after the asteroid was impacted by NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. Hubble’s sensitivity reveals a few dozen boulders knocked off the asteroid by the force of the collision. European Space Agency

The Hubble Space Telescope may have just helped humanity in our plans to defend ourselves against a Don't Look Up style doomsday scenario.

In a new image of asteroid Dimorphos shared by the European Space Agency, the telescope reveals large boulders flying off the space rock since a NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into it at very, very high speed in September 2022 to see what happened.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) impactor craft was designed to smash its 1,280-pound body in to Dimorphos at a speed of almost 14,000 miles per hour to see what effect such an impact would have on an asteroid’s orbit around an even larger asteroid, Didymos. The idea was that if NASA could redirect the asteroid, then it might be a way to defend against future asteroid impacts that threaten Earth.

The mission was a success and it was found that the impact altered Dimorphos’ orbit time by 33 minutes. 

Now, Hubble has picked up another interesting effect: 37 boulders ranging in size from 1 meter to 6.7 meters across are now drifting away from Dimorphos at speeds of around one kilometer per hour. Photos taken by the DART just two seconds before the impact indicate the boulders are likely not chunks of the asteroid that were jarred loose by the crash but were rocks already sitting on the surface. Because of their small size, the boulders are among the faintest objects ever observed in our Solar System. 

It’s not known for sure how Dimorphos formed, but scientists believe it is composed of material that was shed off of its larger counterpart, Didymos, and pulled together by gravity.

Because so little is known about how the asteroid is structured, its not clear if the boulders were launched into space because of DART’s impact, or if the crash triggered a seismic event that shook the boulders loose. 

The sightings allow scientists to make an estimate of the size of the crater DART left on Dimorphos, which NASA said will open up new avenues of exploration for the European Space Agency’s upcoming Hera mission. Scheduled to launch in October 2024, the Hera will perform a detailed post-mortem look at Dimorphos —the findings of which could help NASA, the ESA and other space agencies to come up with planetary defense technology.

