Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei Looks To Skirt US Semiconductor Chip Sanctions

Huawei is reportedly building a number of semiconductor-fabrication facilities within China that could allow it to evade US sanctions and accelerate the Asian country’s technological advancement, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.



The claims come from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a group of predominantly US-based chip companies and 16 international chipmakers including Samsung, Arm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



Huawei received $30 billion from state-backed financiers and has expanded its operations beyond manufacturing devices and chips, the SIA said. Huawei started building a network of chip production facilities across China in 2022, and has acquired at least two plants, the group claims.



“These developments were already publicly reported on by multiple media outlets months before SIA simply highlighted these news items at an association meeting discussing market trends,” the trade group said.



The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which blacklisted Huawei and a few other Chinese companies, said it was monitoring the situation, Bloomberg reported.



“Given the severe restrictions placed on Huawei, Fujian Jinhua, PXW and others, it is no surprise that they have sought substantial state support to attempt to develop indigenous technologies,” the Bureau said in a statement to press.



Huawei is a key player in the ongoing trade stand-off between China and the US, which has seen sanctions block China’s access to tech equipment made by American companies and its Western allies, including Japan.



The US government designated Huawei a security risk in 2020. Sanctions have seriously affected Huawei’s smartphone business, forcing the company to slow rolling out new 5G devices and blocking access to Android software.



A survey by iResearch, a Chinese analytics firm, suggests domestic financiers, including state-backed entities, invested in 865 chip startups in the country between 2014 and 2022. Other reports claim that, in 2022, the government provided $1.75 billion in subsidies to 190 semiconductor companies listed on the domestic stock exchange.



Huawei’s plans reflect a larger trend among several Chinese semiconductor startups that are chasing a stock market listing as domestic demand increases. Other reports claim Huawei is on the verge of returning to the global smartphone market and on track to produce over 30 million devices by the end of the year, although it is unclear how many of them are 5G-ready.