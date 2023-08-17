Here’s How To Send Photos in HD Quality on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out an upgrade that will improve its user experience with a boost from standard to HD-quality photos. The feature was available through Android and iOS beta tests earlier this summer and is now publicly available to everyone in supported regions following an announcement from Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram and Facebook.
To implement this feature, verify that you’re using the latest version of the WhatsApp app. Then add a picture to share with a contact.
At the top center of the screen, before you send the picture, there should be an HD button. Pressing it leads to a partial popup that gives you the option to keep the image at standard quality (1,200 pixels x 1,600 pixels) or upgrade it to HD quality (3,024 pixels x 4,032 pixels).
Standard quality is currently the default, with WhatsApp stating that its intention is to keep photo sharing as fast as possible. Bandwidth can vary depending on where you are, so for every picture that you want to share in HD, you will have to manually select HD before sending the image. The image recipient can also choose whether to keep HD quality on an image or receive it in standard quality on a photo-by-photo basis.
After making a quality selection on the popup, you can add a caption and send the picture. There’s an HD tag at the bottom left corner of the picture to help you differentiate between the quality of each image.
Support for HD photos is currently rolling out globally, but will take a few weeks to reach all users. HD video capabilities will roll out soon after, Meta said.
