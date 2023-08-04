How To Get Google Chrome Downloads Bar Back After the Browser’s Latest Update - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

How To Get Google Chrome Downloads Bar Back After the Browser’s Latest Update

Fans of Chrome’s download bar have an easy way to bring it back

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 24: Sundar Pichai, Google’s senior vice president in charge of Android and Chrome, speaks during a special event at Dogpatch Studios on July 24, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Google announced a new Asus Nexus 7 tablet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)Getty Images

A new Chrome update replaces the familiar downloads bar at the bottom of the browser with a new tray that shows up towards the right side of the address bar. It takes up less space and offers developers more tools, but it can also go away automatically, meaning users who want to access old downloads might sometimes have to sift through settings menus to find them. If you prefer the old approach to downloads, here's how to get it back.

First, click into Google Chrome's search bar. Enter "chrome://flags/#download-bubble" and change the “Enable download bubble” option from Default to Disabled in the menu that pops up. Then restart Chrome. 

That's it! Note that changing settings flags can sometimes have unintended side effects, so do this at your own risk. It's also likely future updates will reintroduce the downloads tray into your Chrome install.

For those willing to embrace change, there's some big benefits to the downloads tray. The new user interface could help users access recently downloaded files more quickly, and it can't squish websites in the way the downloads bar could. Google found that the previous download bar “was no longer modern, interactive, and consistent with the look and feel of other browser UI or the browser ecosystem at large.”

Read More

The switch to a downloads tray wasn't an on-the-fly decision. Chrome developers took feedback from early tests and applied it to adjustments like how often the downloads tray pops up. The new UI’s flexibility gives developers more space for context, like when Chrome blocks downloads of potential malware. It also allows them to build deep scan options for security and privacy right into the downloads tray. Users can also still drag a downloaded file to another folder and perform the same actions as the old downloads bar through the new download UI. 

“​​It was important to us that all the functionality of the legacy Chrome downloads experience be made available in the new one,” Google communication manager Joshua Cruz stated in a blog post.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.