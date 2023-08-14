How the White House Wants To Teach Kids About Cybersecurity, Protect EV Chargers and Hold Software Firms Accountable

The Biden administration wants state governments to come up with creative ways to integrate cybersecurity lessons into school curricula to prepare the next generation of Americans to grapple with profound digital security challenges.

“Some states do things that are innovative and interesting, and the federal government can take those best practices and help amplify them,” Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden told The Messenger on Friday on the sidelines of the DEF CON hacker conference in Las Vegas.

There are more than 600,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., a worker shortage that has strained the government and the private sector’s ability to stay ahead of hackers who are wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and other vulnerable organizations. Walden’s office in the White House has published a strategy for encouraging more people to pursue careers in cybersecurity, but one persistent question has been what the government can do to build the relevant skills and interest from the earliest ages.

The federal government provides approximately 8% of the funding for K-12 schools in the U.S., and the Department of Education could condition certain funds on the creation of cybersecurity curricula. But Walden’s comments suggest that the White House isn’t interested in taking on that kind of role in fostering those curriculum improvements.

“We have 50 states, and they all have different school districts and the way they govern curricula,” Walden said.

Only one state, North Dakota, has enacted a cyber education requirement for its K-12 schools. It remains unclear how many other states will follow suit absent federal mandates.

One area where the federal government might play a role is in preparing educators to offer these lessons.

“Teachers need better training so that they can do better at teaching security,” Walden said. “That's something that perhaps we can influence. I'm taking that idea home with me to think through... how do we influence that process so we can help states do better?”

Congress created the national cyber director role in 2020 to serve as the president’s principal adviser on digital security issues. The Senate-confirmed post has officially been vacant since February; the White House recently nominated a former intelligence official to take the job. As acting director, Walden has overseen the rollout of a plan to implement President Joe Biden’s ambitious National Cybersecurity Strategy, in addition to a separate strategy focused on cyber workforce and education issues.

One of the most controversial policies in Biden’s cyber strategy is a proposal to hold software companies liable for cyberattacks stemming from vulnerabilities that they should have known to fix. The proposal is part of the White House’s effort to shift the cybersecurity burden from consumers to manufacturers.

Walden’s office has been talking to academics about existing models for a liability regime, and in the interview, she said that she plans to host “a symposium” next spring to discuss all of the possible approaches. “One of those outcomes could be legislative action,” she said.

Walden and her staff have many other projects on their plate, including several focused on incorporating cybersecurity into industries that are just now taking off.

One team inside the cyber director’s office has traveled to four hubs of the U.S. space industry to gather information about “how they've been implementing cybersecurity,” Walden said. In 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on space cybersecurity, but his administration never followed up with a plan for implementing it. Now, Walden said, “we need to figure out what makes the most sense.”

Walden’s team has also been working with manufacturers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to ensure that hackers can’t sabotage these critical components of the emerging clean-energy economy.

Cybersecurity is only one consideration facing the Biden administration as it distributes $5 billion in grants to build a nationwide network of EV chargers. But Walden said the issue wasn’t being relegated to the sidelines of the process.

“We've been riding along, and it's been a good partnership,” Walden said. “There's nobody that wants to see a cybersecurity attack happen in the EV space. We really want to have a clean energy environment that works.”

The White House briefed executives from leading EV charger manufacturers about the risks they face and why cybersecurity needs to be “an investment that rides along with the clean energy boost,” Walden said, and those executives now understand the need to prioritize the issue.

Walden spoke to The Messenger an hour after making her first appearance at DEF CON, a laidback gathering of security professionals, independent researchers and amateur tinkerers that historically disdained government attendees but has come to embrace them. Like other federal officials speaking this year, Walden ditched her traditional Washington businesswear, instead sporting a jean jacket and a t-shirt that read “GODDESS VIBES,” and she gamely participated in the first-timer tradition of taking a shot onstage.

But Walden was in Las Vegas on a very serious mission —to convince DEF CON’s audience to help her team solve major cybersecurity problems. She described her mission as a success, saying she’d had “lots of ‘Aha!’ moments” at the conference.

“This community is so creative, and they care as much as I do … about what I'm trying to do here,” Walden said. “It's really refreshing."