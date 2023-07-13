How China Is Getting Around US Chipmaking Equipment Bans - The Messenger
How China Is Getting Around US Chipmaking Equipment Bans

The new technology provides China's multibillion dollar chipmaking business with a way to keep up with foreign competition

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Chinese tech companies are increasingly switching to chiplets, a modular and more recent approach to developing semiconductor technology, to bypass strict US government restrictions, according to an analysis by Reuters.

Chiplets are fast emerging as an easier and faster way to design powerful computer chips. Instead of manufacturing single large microprocessors, companies develop multiple smaller chips that can be assembled together to function like an electronic brain. This concept allows companies to package chips together like Lego blocks, and has been used in recent years by Apple, AMD, and Intel. Its importance has risen in response to a need for lower cost chipsets that can handle the heavy computing demands of gaming and other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Several other American and East Asian behemoths including Nvidia, Microsoft, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co are developing chiplets under different coalitions and partnerships. But nowhere are chiplets gaining more traction than in China.

Rarely mentioned in China before 2021, chiplets have appeared in nearly two dozen Chinese government policy documents as the country looks to up the ante in building powerful technologies, according to Reuters.

The country’s communications companies have been frozen out of purchasing crucial telecom equipment since 2019, which has slowed the technical pace of top firms, including Huawei. But according to Reuters, Chinese imports of chip packing technology have soared, rising from $1.7 billion in 2018 to $3.3 billion in 2021. The technology gives China a way to keep up as it gets locked out of older methods of production.

The discovery of China’s chiplets advantage follows reports suggesting Huawei is set to return to the global 5G market. The company has reportedly been procuring new equipment developed by local manufacturers and could produce up to 40 million mobile devices by the end of the year, according to estimates by three Chinese research firms.

Chinese flags in front of glass building
The laws come after authorities raided three foreign-based firms this year.Karin Slade/Getty
