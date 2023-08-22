How Charleston, South Carolina Plans To Stay Afloat Despite Rising Sea Levels

In October 2015, the airport in Charleston, South Carolina set its all-time one-day rainfall record. Then it set the two-day record, and the three-day record, and the four-day record.

The floods in South and southern North Carolina breached 18 dams and washed out numerous roads and bridges.

The deluge was caused in part by Hurricane Joaquin despite the hurricane being hundreds of miles away. But with more than a foot of sea level rise already recorded and another 14 inches likely by mid-century, a direct hit to Charleston could make the 2015 floods look tame.

Charleston is one of the more vulnerable coastal cities in the US to extreme weather, akin to much more well-known hotspots like Miami and New Orleans.

"We have every flood risk that's known," the city's chief resilience officer Dale Morris told The Messenger.

City officials are working to address the increasing flood risk: one plan envisions an 8.7-mile sea wall around Charleston's main peninsula designed to hold back a 12-foot storm surge and built by the Army Corps of Engineers. It would cost about $1 billion.

To get a sense of the plans to stop Charleston from sinking, The Messenger spoke to Morris about the city's flood risk and how it hopes to contain the rising tide and what other coastal communities might learn from a city Morris calls the "canary in the coal mine."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Messenger: What are the risks facing Charleston when it comes to flooding and sea level rise?

We have every flood risk that's known: we have storm surge risk; we have tidal risk; we have rainfall risks, stormwater risks. We have what we think is emergent, shallow, groundwater flooding risk. We have a few mass riverine flood areas within the city. And sea level rise and climate change makes all of them more difficult to manage.

So we have it all, we are in some ways a canary in the coal mine.

What are the projections right now in terms of what future sea level rise might look like specifically around Charleston?



NOAA issued a report in March of 2022 that says the city of Charleston, southeast Atlantic coast, should expect 10 to 14 inches of sea level rise by the year 2050. So, as much sea level rise in the next 30 years, as in the last 100.

We've had 13 inches of sea level rise measured since 1920, and we're anticipating 14 more inches by 2050. And then we have assumptions of two to four feet by mid-late century, 2070 or 2080. And the big discrepancy there — the future sea level rise between now and 2050 is pretty much a done deal. It's just baked in.

Beyond that is actually dependent upon what we do on emissions scenarios right now.

Map of the Charleston area, with the city’s core peninsula in the center, demonstrating the storm surge from a category 3 hurricane. Red areas are where water would reach more than nine feet above ground. National Hurricane Center

How much of the city, or what specific parts, are most vulnerable?



We are very low. The city of Charleston right now, 57% of the city is in the floodplain. That's a high proportion of city land in the floodplain, most cities are much less than that. Sea level rise means that more and more of city land will be in the floodplain. We have to manage flood risk across 155 square miles, not a small city landmass.

Most people think of our historic district — the historic architecture, the largest historic district in the nation. All the beautiful old buildings right you know, pre-colonial, colonial, antebellum, postbellum — all that architecture in the historic district, that's at risk.

Our medical district we have on the peninsula, we have hospitals and cancer centers and a children's hospital and a veteran's hospital and there's, you know, 20 to 25,000 jobs over there. That area is very vulnerable to flooding.

Parts of The Citadel, parts of the College of Charleston, public housing on the peninsula. There is just a whole lot at risk.

What are the ways the city is trying to address those risks?



It's a lot of investment. There is some drainage infrastructure needed throughout the city, and sometimes it is maintenance of the existing infrastructure. You need to build more drainage ditches, we need to think of more water storage areas. We have been putting in deep tunnel systems to collect the stormwater — 100 feet deep, big, wide, 12 foot tunnels. We put a couple of those in in the 80s and 90s, and we just we're just about ready to complete another big project and perhaps there is one more that's needed.

We have this Army Corps of Engineers project to protect the historic or the economic heart of the city from hurricane-driven storm surge.

That will also help us manage tides going forward — because the margins of the peninsula are so low, we're getting what we call minor tidal flooding with just a couple inches of water in the street here and there. That's occurring 50 or 60 times a year, 70 times a year; that's going to increase with sea level rise and the depths of that water will increase too.

This structure that the Army Corps has, I mean, it'll be there and if we designed it right and manage it right, and work with the Army Corps and get it done right it'll help also help us protect the peninsula from tidal influence.

What’s the status of the Army Corps project now?



We have only completed the feasibility phase and we're waiting to start the design and engineering phase. There are some concerns that have been expressed by the public, like ‘Wait a minute, we don't want an ugly gray wall. But if you design something nice that we can use, then we'll accept that’ — so we are working on that.

This is an eight mile-long structure. We would ideally start the design phase next year. The Army Corps has estimated that this structure design and engineering construction would take 10 years, and its useful life is 50 or more years. This kind of infrastructure does last a long time.

What is public awareness or support for these sorts of major water and flood management projects like in Charleston?



In 2015 we had 1,000-year rainfall, and then 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 we had numerous near misses from hurricanes. None of them hit us directly, but even storms that were 300 miles away push tidal surge, coastal surge into into the city.

We get regular reminders. Again, I think we've had 30 minor tidal flood events this year, 12 moderate and four or five major tidal events. So the salience is there. There's a strong desire for the city to do more.

We have mapped what the floodplains will look like in 2050. And you will see that a lot of areas that are not wet now will likely be wetter in the future, and we need to address that.