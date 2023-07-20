How an Infamous Hacker Went from FBI Fugitive to Hollywood Muse and Cybersecurity Expert

In the early years of the internet as we know it, Kevin Mitnick, who died on July 16 at the age of 59, was a celebrity. But the reason why bears little resemblance to the online A-Listers that dominate the entertainment news cycle now: Mitnick was a hacker.

Mitnick first breached a North American Air Defense Command computer as a teenager and went on to hack companies like Motorola and Nokia in the early days of the web. But he really achieved his fame after spending the 1990s on a crime spree and as a fugitive. Then in his 20s, Mitnick hacked the nascent web to steal data files, credit card numbers and vandalized corporate and government computer systems.

Mitnick's enterprises earned him the title: "world's most famous hacker." He also got the attention of federal law enforcement. After multiple run-ins with the law and a three-year stint as a fugitive, he was arrested in 1995 at a a North Carolina apartment.

The entire affair inspired the 2000 movie Takedown.

After his arrest, Mitnick pled guilty to several counts of wire fraud and other crimes in 1999, before being released in 2000 at age 36 after five years in federal prison — that same year Takedown, which starred Scream actor Skeet Ulrich as Mitnick, premiered in the cinema.

His arrest and conviction were seen as controversial, sparking protests in the US and abroad, including in Russia, according to reports. Some critics — Mitnick included — said his arrest and prosecution was an example of government overreach. Indeed, once out of prison, Mitnick ended up being tapped for cybersecurity help by the same government that had sought to take him down.

“I have gained unauthorized access to computer systems at some of the largest corporations on the planet and have successfully penetrated some of the most resilient computer systems ever developed,” Mitnick said in prepared remarks to a 2001 Senate panel on cybersecurity.

Mitnick ultimately leaned into security consulting and was a celebrity of sorts in the cybersecurity community, writing several books about his exploits. He died as a result of pancreatic cancer.

“Kevin was never one to shy away from major problems, and he treated his cancer diagnosis the same,” wrote Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, where Mitnick worked at the time he passed in a blog post.

“He fought like hell, approached it like ‘Hacking Cancer’ and survived much longer than initially expected. It was that same fighting spirit and extreme persistence that really defined the man that Kevin was from the beginning.”