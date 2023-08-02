Not long after Kim Wyman took a top role inside the federal government’s cybersecurity agency in November 2021, she and her work were unexpectedly thrust into a harsh political spotlight.

As she assumed leadership of the election-security team within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), her group needed to review a sealed report describing flaws in voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems as part of a federal court case challenging Georgia’s election system. Right-wing activists were already falsely claiming that the report validated conspiracy theories about Dominion machines, so CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, needed to be careful about how it handled the document. Wyman also had to guide Dominion through conversations with its customers and one of the report’s authors, a kind of collaboration that was almost entirely new to the company and its fellow election vendors.

After careful review, CISA determined that the machine’s inner workings hadn’t been exploited and gave its blessing to the publication of a redacted version of the report.

“That was a really challenging process to go through, because we knew we had to get it exactly right and make sure that people had the information they needed to secure their systems, but also not become the focus of that lawsuit or become the story,” Wyman told The Messenger. “There was a lot of places where it could have gone off the rails.”

Few people better understand the challenges that America’s election systems face than Wyman, and she sees a lot of work left to do as the country heads toward next year’s presidential contest. In an exclusive interview with The Messenger — her first since leaving the government last week — she discussed some of the most serious election security problems that the country must confront and reflected on the improvements that she helped spearhead as CISA's senior election security adviser.

Wyman will continue tackling those problems in her new job. On Tuesday, she joined the Bipartisan Policy Center as a senior fellow in its elections program.

Wyman, who supervised elections as Washington’s secretary of state for almost nine years before joining CISA, said the biggest threat to a smooth and secure 2024 election was the unprecedented turnover in state and local election supervisors over the past few years. Between 30 and 50 percent of veteran election administrators have quit their jobs rather than deal with a rising tide of death threats and conspiracy theories. Their inexperienced replacements may struggle to properly set up and secure voting equipment, which could multiply the kinds of innocent mistakes that have become fodder for misinformation campaigns.

“That is the thing that I'm most concerned about looking into ’24,” Wyman said. “It’s just the lack of experience that people are going to have going into that election, and the scrutiny that they're going to be under.”

At the Bipartisan Policy Center, Wyman will initially focus on helping to prepare new election supervisors for the daunting task ahead. “How do you take someone who’s never run an election before and get them ready for their presidential primary in March?” she asked.

Election administration used to be boring, low-key work. That’s changed significantly. The 2020 election cycle spawned an avalanche of right-wing conspiracy theories and misinformation about how elections are run, culminating in then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud and his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol. Now, in addition to the hacking and foreign disinformation threats that CISA’s election security team was originally created to help local officials deal with, the agency must contend with bomb threats to polling places and harassment of election supervisors — dangers that largely stem from the growing trend of domestic mis- and disinformation about voting.

“As we get closer to the election and the emotion from 2020 continues, we're going to see those threats continue,” Wyman said.

Wyman said she was pleased to see CISA announce last week that it will appoint election security advisers for each of its 10 local regions, expanding an existing field team that includes experts in digital and physical security. The biggest gap in CISA’s election security mission was its lack of locally deployed staff with election expertise, Wyman said. Now, these election security advisers will be able to expand CISA’s connections with local governments.

These connections could help solve what Wyman calls CISA’s biggest challenge: many election offices could benefit greatly from the agency’s free services—such as cybersecurity vulnerability scans, risk assessments and election crisis exercises — but don’t know those services exist or don’t want to use them.

“You can have the best products available that you can give to a county official, but they have to want to use them,” Wyman said. “How can you provide these great services and incentivize local officials to use them when it's all voluntary?”

But disinterest isn’t CISA’s only election security challenge. It also has to deal with right-wing leaders pulling away from partnerships with the federal government.

By the time CISA was created in late 2018 out of an existing division of DHS, a small team of its employees had spent years building a bipartisan patchwork of election security partnerships with state and local leaders. The goal was to avoid a repeat of the 2016 election, when Russian government hackers exploited gaps in federal, state and local coordination to breach voter registration databases and election technology companies and spread polarizing falsehoods on social media.

CISA’s work helped raise local election officials’ awareness of the digital security threats that they faced, and many of these officials began to make improvements, from ditching insecure paperless voting machines to creating processes for people to reporting security flaws in their websites. But since the 2020 election, some of these partnerships have frayed as Republican officials embrace right-wing conspiracy theories.

Multiple GOP-led states have left the Electronic Registration Information Center, a national organization that helps election workers clean up their voter records, and several counties in Washington State have uninstalled free cyberattack monitoring sensors. Both trends have been fueled by false claims about the origins and nature of these programs, which have earned bipartisan praise for their value.

Wyman, who helped create the center in 2008, said it was “disappointing” to see states leave the program, which she said had been “so important” for maintaining accurate voting rolls. “Anytime you're dealing with outdated data, you are introducing risk,” she said.

After several Washington counties removed or abandoned plans to install the cyber monitoring devices — which are known as Albert sensors and managed by a CISA-funded nonprofit group — Wyman’s successor as secretary of state invited her to speak to local officials and dispel their misconceptions. “I think that they were able to kind of quell those fears that some counties had,” she said.

Election integrity remains a contentious issue nationwide. CISA’s involvement in the Georgia court case reminded Wyman how difficult it can be to keep politics out of even mundane technical work like reviewing cybersecurity reports. But the Georgia experience also showed how election officials and equipment vendors can increase public confidence by carefully discussing potential vulnerabilities and putting them in context.

The experience, Wyman said, highlighted “the need for the election community to talk more openly and more directly with the research community and with cyber professionals” about the disclosure of digital flaws.

As for the election conspiracy theories that have taken root since 2020, Wyman isn’t optimistic that they’ll disappear.

“I'm not sure what can be done to change the hearts and minds of the people that believe that election was stolen, and I don't know that election officials can really spend any more time focusing on trying to change their minds,” she said. Instead, officials should focus on “being really transparent about all of the layers of security that are in place.”