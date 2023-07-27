House Judiciary Vote on Mark Zuckerberg’s Contempt of Congress Charge Delayed

The Republican-led House Judiciary committee has delayed a scheduled vote on a resolution to find Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.

On Thursday, Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posted a thread to X, in which he said the markup was delayed for the time being because of “Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation.”

The resolution stemmed from allegations the Meta cofounder and his company stymied a broad GOP investigation into how sites like Facebook handle conservative speech. The committee claims that social media platforms like Facebook censor conservative speech, even as research and reports show it dominates conversations on platforms.