House Judiciary Vote on Mark Zuckerberg’s Contempt of Congress Charge Delayed

Rep. Jim Jordan delayed the vote after saying Facebook was 'cooperating'

Benjamin Powers
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said former President Donald Trump, who was indicted on Jan. 6-related charges, “did nothing wrong.” Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Republican-led House Judiciary committee has delayed a scheduled vote on a resolution to find Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress. 

On Thursday, Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posted a thread to X, in which he said the markup was delayed for the time being because of “Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation.”

The resolution stemmed from allegations the Meta cofounder and his company stymied a broad GOP investigation into how sites like Facebook handle conservative speech. The committee claims that social media platforms like Facebook censor conservative speech, even as research and reports show it dominates conversations on platforms.

