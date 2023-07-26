The Republican-led House Judiciary committee will consider a resolution Thursday about whether to hold Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress, alleging the Meta cofounder and his company have stymied a broad GOP investigation into how sites like Facebook handle conservative speech.

Specifically, the resolution alleges that Zuckerberg refused to comply with a congressional subpoena demanding documents to support the committee’s investigation. The original subpoena was sent in February with similar ones issued to the CEOs of Google, Apple and Amazon. The investigation seeks to find evidence for a long-standing Republican gripe about social media networks—that they unfairly censor conservative content.

With Republicans controlling the House, the resolution is likely to pass through the judiciary committee. It would then go House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who would decide whether to put it to a full vote. And even if the House did vote and formally found Zuckerberg in contempt of congress, the Department of Justice would then have to decide whether to prosecute Zuckerberg.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the company is continuing to share documents with the committee after already delivering over 53,000 documents and making nearly a dozen current and former employees available to the committee.