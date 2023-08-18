Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to Reddit

Starting yesterday at 6:52 P.M. UTC, Microsoft Outlook Hotmail users may have noticed that their emails weren’t sending. Users reported that their messages were being marked as spam or not delivered at all due to security errors.
Hotmail admins and users began posting about the issue last night on Reddit, Twitter and Microsoft forums. One user wrote:
Both of our family MS Outlook hotmail accounts are failing to send with the following error message:
For Email Administrators
This error is related to the Sender Policy Framework (SPF). The destination email system's evaluation of the SPF record for the message resulted in an error. Please work with your domain registrar to ensure your SPF records are correctly configured.
exhprdmxe26 gave this error:
Message rejected due to SPF policy - Please check policy for hotmail.com
Generating server: TYYP286MB1713.JPNP286.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM
Others are reporting the same issue today. Has there been either an update that failed, or a cyber hack on outlook servers?
Doc Millar/Microsoft Answers
Admins on Reddit analyzed hotmail.com’s SPF record and realized that Microsoft removed a crucial part of it, which they say explains the error. SPF, or the Sender Policy Framework, is a security measure put in place to target spam and cyber threats.
The previous SPF record was:
v=spf1 ip4:157.55.9.128/25 include:spf.protection.outlook.com include:spf-a.outlook.com include:spf-b.outlook.com include:spf-a.hotmail.com include:_spf-ssg-b.microsoft.com include:_spf-ssg-c.microsoft.com ~all
The new one is:
v=spf1 ip4:157.55.9.128/25 include:spf-a.outlook.com include:spf-b.outlook.com include:spf-a.hotmail.com include:_spf-ssg-b.microsoft.com include:_spf-ssg-c.microsoft.com -all
The missing link is the “include:spf.protection.outlook.com” record, which contains an expansive list of hosts allowed to send emails through Hotmail.
Microsoft has yet to completely fix the error but continues to deliver ongoing updates. A service portal shows that Microsoft reviewed a change related to email authentication as a possible root cause. The company has since made a configuration change, identified more areas of impact and is currently working on more configuration changes.
