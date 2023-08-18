Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to Reddit - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to Reddit

Microsoft has yet to completely fix its Hotmail outage but continues to deliver ongoing updates

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Microsoft corporate logo hangs on the side of their office building on Eighth Avenue on April 29, 2023, in New York City.Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Starting yesterday at 6:52 P.M. UTC, Microsoft Outlook Hotmail users may have noticed that their emails weren’t sending. Users reported that their messages were being marked as spam or not delivered at all due to security errors. 

Hotmail admins and users began posting about the issue last night on Reddit, Twitter and Microsoft forums. One user wrote:

Both of our family MS Outlook hotmail accounts are failing to send with the following error message: 

For Email Administrators

This error is related to the Sender Policy Framework (SPF). The destination email system's evaluation of the SPF record for the message resulted in an error. Please work with your domain registrar to ensure your SPF records are correctly configured.

exhprdmxe26 gave this error:

Message rejected due to SPF policy - Please check policy for hotmail.com

Generating server: TYYP286MB1713.JPNP286.PROD.OUTLOOK.COM

Others are reporting the same issue today. Has there been either an update that failed, or a cyber hack on outlook servers?

Doc Millar/Microsoft Answers

Admins on Reddit analyzed hotmail.com’s SPF record and realized that Microsoft removed a crucial part of it, which they say explains the error. SPF, or the Sender Policy Framework, is a security measure put in place to target spam and cyber threats.

The previous SPF record was:

v=spf1 ip4:157.55.9.128/25 include:spf.protection.outlook.com include:spf-a.outlook.com include:spf-b.outlook.com include:spf-a.hotmail.com include:_spf-ssg-b.microsoft.com include:_spf-ssg-c.microsoft.com ~all

The new one is:

Read More
v=spf1 ip4:157.55.9.128/25 include:spf-a.outlook.com include:spf-b.outlook.com include:spf-a.hotmail.com include:_spf-ssg-b.microsoft.com include:_spf-ssg-c.microsoft.com -all

The missing link is the “include:spf.protection.outlook.com” record, which contains an expansive list of hosts allowed to send emails through Hotmail. 

Microsoft has yet to completely fix the error but continues to deliver ongoing updates. A service portal shows that Microsoft reviewed a change related to email authentication as a possible root cause. The company has since made a configuration change, identified more areas of impact and is currently working on more configuration changes.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.