Hinge Admits To Shadowbanning Some Dating App Users

If Hinge matches disappoint, it could be a result of shadowbanning — a practice where accounts that contravene app policies are effectively muted and blocked from showing up on other users' feeds.

A spokesperson for the popular dating app confirmed the company does shadowban users, but only in very specific situations, in an interview with Gizmodo on Monday.

Unlike fire-hose style apps like Tinder and Bumble, where users can swipe through dozens or hundreds of profiles in a matter of minutes, Hinge claims to offer up more thoughtful dating options to users. Hinge shows a user another's profile, and if they're interested, the user can comment. After that, both users can agree to match, enabling them to can send messages to each other.

But the spokesperson said that shadowbanned users aren't able to participate in this exchange: When an account misbehaves, Hinge limits where it appears and mutes the messages it sends.

According to Hinge, shadowbans keep users from simply signing up for a new account as a way of avoiding punishment for harassment or other restricted behavior.

Some Hinge users told Gizmodo they experienced periods of being presented with fewer desirable dating profiles, but the Hinge spokesperson said this is not part of any shadowban.

“We do not withhold possible matches from users,” the Hinge spokesperson said. “We want our users to match with the people they’re compatible with and delete our app.”

Ignancio Rios, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Dallas who studies matching algorithms, told Gizmodo that there may be a different reason why some users aren’t happy with Hinge's suggestions. To paraphrase the Taylor Swift song, it’s you, you’re the problem, it’s you.

“If I’m a five, they’re not going to show me tens,” Rios said. “I’ll see fours and sixes, and maybe they’ll show me an eight to keep me engaged, but that’s about it. It gravitates around your own score.”