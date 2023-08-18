Hi-Rez, the Game Studio Behind Smite, Agrees Not To Use AI To Replace Dead Actors

After being called out by a voice actor on social media, Hi-Rez Studios, the developer of the multiplayer online battle arena game Smite, has removed parts of its voice actor contract that allowed the company to recreate its performers' voices using artificial intelligence in the event of their incapacitation or death.

Voice actor Henry Schrader, who has acting credits for games like Genshin Impact and the anime One Piece, took to X (formerly Twitter) Thursday to call out the developer for handing out contracts that the actor said gave them the ability to recreate actors' performances.

“To anyone who doesn't know, Hi-Rez Studios, the people behind Paladins and Smite, have stated that they will be using AI to clone voices and refused to add in any words to contracts that would protect actors from it,” Schrader tweeted.

Schrader further accused Hi-Rez of using a non-disclosure agreement to prevent actors who were aware of the clause in the studio's contract from speaking out and sharing the information with others.

Hi-Rez CEO Stewart Chisam categorically denied the accusations, first posting a section of the alleged contract that mentions AI.

“I think you’re full of [poop emoji],” he posted in response to Schrader. The cut-off portion of the contract reads that the studio agrees not to use its actors' performances to simulate their voices.

However, when Chisam later shared the contact in its entirety, there were some discrepancies. While the contract seemed to protect actors from having their talents replicated by computer software, it did carve out a few exceptions: incapacity and death.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event of Talent's death or incapacity that leaves Talent unable to perform at any foreseeable time, Client shall be permitted to use the Performance or recording(s) or other digital representation(s) of the Performances of Talent to produce new audio, images, and/or video of Talent's voice and/or likeness (a 'Synthetic Performance')," the contract he shared reads.

The contract also appeared to give Hi-Rez ownership over the synthetic recording if it were to be used, as well as the right to use the actor’s name, likeness and biography in connection to it despite it not being their real voice.

Chiasm argued that this portion of the contract had a very narrow use case and was likely a case of “lawyers gone wild.”

“With over 1000 characters voiced it could address a situation like: ‘We want to add a new VGS line to every character 5 years from now,’” he explained in the clause's defense.

But he also agreed that using an actor's voice for AI without their permission would be “weird.”

“When I was asked to approve the rider, the death clause seemed reasonable to me (still does!) and I approved it,” he tweeted.

He said that in order to avoid any confusion, however, he agreed to have the company’s lawyers remove the section entirely.

The Messenger has reached out to Hi-Rez Studios for clarification on whether this new contract will retroactively apply to actors who signed the older version of the document.

Voice actors have been wrestling with the realities of artificial intelligence and its impact on their work. Many of them have reported being asked to sign away the rights to their voices to contractors so they can replicate their performances through the use of text-to-speech tools.

In the past, the reprisal of roles relied on bringing the actor back and paying them for their time. However, with the rise of powerful AI tools, frugal companies looking to save money could possibly forego bringing back these talents. Many actors fear that normalizing this approach in the industry could irrevocably damage their livelihoods and put them out of a job permanently.