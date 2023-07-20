Air currents high above the Earth’s surface are at least partially to blame for the record setting heat being felt in parts of the United States, Europe and Africa, scientists report.

Jet streams — westerly moving bands of air that form in the atmosphere miles high in the sky that traverse the globe — are creating “heat domes” by trapping warm air that gets hotter still as it’s pushed downwards, international scientists told the Financial Times. These jet streams have been locked in place for at least a month, causing mass suffering, Jennifer Francis, a scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center said.

One of the heat domes sits above northern Mexico and the southwestern United States — that has resulted in superheated air in Texas, according to scientist John Nielsen-Gammon at a press conference on Thursday. Nielsen-Gammon is the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southern Regional Climate Center.

The air around a mile above Texas, he explained, has been “10 degrees Celsius above normal for a three-day period and that of course allows the ground to warm up as well.”

Temperatures in the region now regularly top 100 degrees and the heat isn’t expected to let up any time soon.

The World Meteorological Organization said that the first week of July was the hottest week on record. And the record-setting heat could have large-scale effects on land and in the ocean.

“The temperatures in the North Atlantic are unprecedented and of great concern. They are much higher than anything the models predicted," said Michael Sparrow, head of WMO’s World Climate Research Department, in a statement.

“This will have a knock on effect on ecosystems and fisheries and on our weather.”

While the connection between human activity and rising global temperatures has long been accepted by the scientific community, it’s unclear if climate change is behind the jet streams' behavior at the moment.

“It’s entirely normal for the jet stream to have this variability and get stuck in certain positions,” Cathryn Birch, professor of meteorology and climate at the University of Leeds, told the Financial Times. “It's not really possible to say whether climate change has influenced that.”

Earlier this week, top climate scientist James Hansen told The Guardian "we are damned fools" for not heeding warnings over climate change and warming.