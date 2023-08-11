Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than Ever

When the Transformers toy line first hit the US back in 1984, kids didn't care that the Autobots and Decepticons looked stiff, awkward and sometimes lanky. Nearly 40 years later, Transformers fans expect more from their collectibles, so Hasbro and Takara Tomy's new re-issue of the original Optimus Prime figure now includes extensive articulation upgrades, vastly improving his posability while keeping his original boxy design.
Since the toy line's debut in the early '80s, there have been thousands of Transformers figures from both Hasbro and Takara Tomy, the Japanese toymaker that originally came up with the line. That includes hundreds of iterations on Optimus Prime, but the original, released in the United States as part of what's known as the G1 (generation one) line, remains one of the most sought after and collectible. A quick eBay search reveals an original G1 Optimus Prime figure still in its original packaging (which appears to be in rough shape) currently selling for almost $540.
Several times over the past 39 years, Hasbro and Takara Tomy have re-released the original Optimus Prime figure, which features, at least by today's standards, very basic detailing and a simple transformation process. If you're the type of collector who likes to display their Transfomers figures on a shelf, the original Prime's limited articulation makes it look as if the Autobot leader is constantly bored.
- This $1,700 ‘Transformers’ Toy Transforms on Its Own
- UPDATE: Hasbro Wants to Re-Release Old Transformers Video Games, Activision Has Not Lost the Code
- ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Just Set the Stage for an Epic Crossover
- Michelle Buteau Hopes SAG Strike Will Make Hollywood ‘Bigger, Better and Blacker Than Ever’ (Exclusive)
- Watch a Sweet Rescue Dog’s Heartwarming Response to Her First Toy Ever
- Every Live-Action ‘Transformers’ Movie, Ranked: How Does ‘Rise of the Beasts’ Stack Up
It's a completely different story with the latest Prime reissue: the Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link Optimus Prime. In both truck and robot modes, it looks nearly identical to the original G1 toy from 1984. But thanks to four decades of toy manufacturing improvements, Prime now not only features more articulation points, but opening the figure's chest also now reveals the all-important Matrix of Leadership. By comparison, you could see right through the clear windows on Prime's chest when the original figure was in robot mode.
The Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link Optimus Prime also includes the Autobot leader's transforming trailer, which converts to a battle station or a repair bay. It also houses Roller, a small vehicle accessory that rides along with Prime.
Although this latest Prime re-release technically comes from the line's creator, Takara Tomy, and includes Japanese language transformation instructions, Hasbro is making it available through its international Hasbro Pulse online store, where it's now available for a pre-order for $120. Shipping is not expected until May of 2024, so the Autobots will have to transform and patiently wait for nine months before rolling out.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech
- X CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms Video Calls Are Coming to the Platform Formerly Called TwitterTech