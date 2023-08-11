Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than Ever

When the Transformers toy line first hit the US back in 1984, kids didn't care that the Autobots and Decepticons looked stiff, awkward and sometimes lanky. Nearly 40 years later, Transformers fans expect more from their collectibles, so Hasbro and Takara Tomy's new re-issue of the original Optimus Prime figure now includes extensive articulation upgrades, vastly improving his posability while keeping his original boxy design.

Since the toy line's debut in the early '80s, there have been thousands of Transformers figures from both Hasbro and Takara Tomy, the Japanese toymaker that originally came up with the line. That includes hundreds of iterations on Optimus Prime, but the original, released in the United States as part of what's known as the G1 (generation one) line, remains one of the most sought after and collectible. A quick eBay search reveals an original G1 Optimus Prime figure still in its original packaging (which appears to be in rough shape) currently selling for almost $540.

Several times over the past 39 years, Hasbro and Takara Tomy have re-released the original Optimus Prime figure, which features, at least by today's standards, very basic detailing and a simple transformation process. If you're the type of collector who likes to display their Transfomers figures on a shelf, the original Prime's limited articulation makes it look as if the Autobot leader is constantly bored.

In addition to extra articulation, the Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link Optimus Prime's chest can be opened to reveal the Matrix of Leadership inside. Hasbro

It's a completely different story with the latest Prime reissue: the Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link Optimus Prime. In both truck and robot modes, it looks nearly identical to the original G1 toy from 1984. But thanks to four decades of toy manufacturing improvements, Prime now not only features more articulation points, but opening the figure's chest also now reveals the all-important Matrix of Leadership. By comparison, you could see right through the clear windows on Prime's chest when the original figure was in robot mode.

The re-released and updated Optimus Prime includes his transforming trailer and accessories, which can be used as battle station or a repair bay. Hasbro

The Transformers Masterpiece Missing Link Optimus Prime also includes the Autobot leader's transforming trailer, which converts to a battle station or a repair bay. It also houses Roller, a small vehicle accessory that rides along with Prime.

Although this latest Prime re-release technically comes from the line's creator, Takara Tomy, and includes Japanese language transformation instructions, Hasbro is making it available through its international Hasbro Pulse online store, where it's now available for a pre-order for $120. Shipping is not expected until May of 2024, so the Autobots will have to transform and patiently wait for nine months before rolling out.