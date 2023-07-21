‘Gundam Evolution’ is the Latest Live Service Game to Die

Gundam Evolution, the free-to-play, six-on-six hero shooter based on the seminal mecha anime, will end service on November 29, just over a year after its PC launch. It is the latest in a trend of live service games, or games that focus on microtransactions, daily log-ins, and continual updates, shutting down shortly after launch.



“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the conclusion of Gundam Evolution,” the game’s executive producer Kazuya Maruyama said in a blog post on the game’s website. “We wanted to create a title that brought [first-person shooter] fans and Gundam fans together. We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam [first-person shooter] game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.”



Released in September of 2022 on PC and December on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Gundam Evolution was initially fairly well received. While heavy monetization that locked some of the more effective mobile suits (the robots that players in the game control) behind a paywall threatened the game’s balance and longevity, the core team-based gameplay was fun enough to warrant a recommendation among competitors like Overwatch 2, especially for players who could appreciate its faithfulness to the source material.



To prepare for the game shutting down, developer Bandai Namco will cease the sale of in-game currency EVO Coins, as well as the game’s equivalent of loot boxes. Players who still have leftover currency will still be able to use it for purchases.



The game’s imminent shutdown doesn’t mean support will end right away. The game’s sixth season is set to begin August 23, and will feature a new mobile suit and two new maps. The game’s seventh and final season is currently set to begin October 25, and will add one last hero and map to the game.



Gundam Evolution is the latest live service game to announce its demise, one of dozens to do so in 2023. Rumbleverse, Knockout City, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Marvel's Avengers, Friday The 13th, and Splitgate have been just a few of the casualties over the last 12 months.



Even live service games that have managed to stay alive, like Halo Infinite and Overwatch 2, have struggled to retain players’ engagement and money when competing with the titans of the genre, like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Grand Theft Auto 5. It's a situation that recalls the glut of MMORPGs that failed to take off while chasing World of Warcraft's audience back in the mid-2000s.



All the while, more traditional multiplayer games that rely less on microtransactions and battle passes are once again finding success. BattleBit Remastered, an indie, low-poly take on EA’s Battlefield series, has been topping the Steam charts since it dropped last month, becoming one of the unexpected success stories of the summer.



This downward trend for live service games hasn’t stopped some of the industry’s biggest publishers from doubling down on the lucrative model. Earlier this year, Sony Computer Entertainment announced that it currently have 12 live service games in development, including a reboot of Bungie’s classic shooter, Marathon. Just last week, Capcom released Exoprimal, a third-person action game about shooting dinosaurs, which the publisher promises to support for months to come.