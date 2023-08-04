Guilty Gear Strive: The Board Game Takes This Blazing Fast Fighter to Game Night

Tabletop games have never been more popular. Thanks to simpler rules, shorter play times, and a wider variety of genres, tabletop games have seen a major renaissance in recent years. And with the recent releases of more accessible fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive, fighting games are also having their own renaissance. Now, one of the more popular and competitive recent fighting games is getting adapted into a board game.



Ahead of EVO 2023, the world’s premier fighting game tournament, tabletop masters Level 99 Games announced that Guilty Gear Strive will get its own board game, translating its round based, lighting fast contests of punching and kicking into a slower battle of wits.



“There’s a lot of tactics in fighting games,” Level 99 president David Talton told Polygon in an exclusive hands-on look at the game. “I wondered if I could isolate those tactics from the execution required while still retaining that fast-paced, back-and-forth flow they’re known for, but lower-level players like me can’t seem to grasp.”



The game will feature 20 characters, each of whom will have unique special abilities, as well as their own deck. Each deck will have its own moves, all of which have a predetermined range and damage output. The effectiveness of these moves is determined by each player’s positioning on the nine-space playing field, which can be adjusted by discarding cards in exchange for an in-game resource called force.



The goal is to get your opponent’s health points to zero using strategic positioning and managing which moves you use and when. The result is a two-player card battler that is essentially a fighting game, but played out in turns.



The game is based on the foundations of Level 99’s other combat-based board game, EXCEED Fighting Systems, which has featured characters from franchises like Street Fighter, Shovel Knight and Guilty Gear sister series BlazBlue. In fact, Guilty Gear Strive's cards are compatible with Level 99’s entire suite of EXCEED cards and decks, which means players can make Guilty Gear characters like Sol Badguy face off against the likes of Ken and Specter Knight.



Level 99 is currently gearing up towards raising $150,000 in funds on Kickstarter, starting Aug 22 through to Sept 14. Fans who want to buy in will get a chance to pre-order the game for $99. The game will include two neoprene playmats, 20 characters, 695 playing cards and engraved metal coins that read “Heaven” and “Hell” on opposing sides. Those willing to splurge on the $179 collector’s edition can get special acrylic standees for each character, according to Polygon. Right now, players can order a demo deck featuring the characters Sol Badguy and Ky Siske for free on Level 99’s website until they’re sold out. The deck will also be available for EVO attendees this weekend.



Level 99 isn’t a stranger to adapting popular video games to tabletop. Since its start in 2011, the studio has focused almost exclusively on bringing the medium to the more intimate board game setting. Previous adaptations include Dead By Daylight, as well as video game inspired tabletop games like Pixel Tactics and Bullet.



Meanwhile, Guilty Gear Strive the video game is about to have one of its biggest weekends of the year. The game will have more than 2,400 entrants, second highest for EVO 2023, competing to determine the best player. Only the newly released Street Fighter 6 has more entrants than the latest Guilty Gear.