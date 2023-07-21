Greenland Ice Cores Reveal ‘Frightening’ Vision of How High Sea Levels Can Rise

A portion of Greenland long thought to have been frozen for millions of years actually had running water 400,000 years ago — when the Earth was roughly as warm as it is now, according to a new study.

Paul Bierman, a professor at the University of Vermont and author of the study, which was published in Science on Thursday, said the conclusions have “frightening” implications for sea level rise as the planet continues to warm.

“When you look at what nature did in the past, as geoscientists, that’s our best clue to the future,” he told CNN.

The lack of ice at this location during that time and under those temperatures indicates that if the Greenland Ice Sheet melted to the same point it as 400,000 years ago, it would contribute more than 1.5 meters to sea level rise.

Meltwater lakes formed at the Russell Glacier front, part of the Greenland ice sheet in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on August 16, 2022. Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty Images

In other words, if the ice sheet — which is three times the size of Texas — melted, ocean levels would rise around 7 meters, flooding coastal cities like New York and wreaking havoc on billions of people.

Sea levels have risen almost nine inches since 1880, according to NOAA. But the rate of the rise is speeding up. Scientists continue to raise the alarm, including the scientist who first brought climate change to public attention.

As the ice melts, it has an “immediate and global influence on sea level rise, with impacts including coastal erosion, saltwater inundation of freshwater resources, and increased flooding frequency,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For this study, Bierman and his team analyzed samples taken from ice cores taken in 1966 from a United States army base called Camp Century. Back then, holes were drilled 4,500 feet deep into the Ice Sheet to collect the cores. The composition of ice, rock and soil at different levels reveals how the Earth’s temperature and atmosphere has changed over time — each layer of ice contains a chemical snapshot of the moment in time that the water froze.

Incredibly, these samples had lain forgotten in Denmark until 2017. After they were rediscovered, Bierman brought them from Copenhagen to Vermont for analysis. That's when they discovered twigs, moss and leaves from 416,000 years ago — a discovery that totally went against their theories.

“We have a fossilized frozen ecosystem here,” Bierman told CNN. “And what that meant, of course, is the ice sheet had gone away because you can’t grow plants under a mile of ice.”

"The absence of ice at that location means that the Greenland Ice Sheet must have contributed more than 1.4 meters of sea-level equivalent to the high sea-level stand," wrote Science editor H. Jesse Smith in a comment on the study.

At this point, "the average global air temperature was similar to what we will soon experience because of human-caused climate warming," he added.

In the study, Bierman and his co-authors wrote that if the temperatures 416,000 years ago were enough to melt the Greenland Ice Sheet then for long enough that it developed a plant ecosystem, then "rapid, prolonged, and and considerable anthropogenic Arctic warming will likely cause melting of the [Greenland Ice Sheet], raise sea level, and trigger additional climate feedbacks in the coming centuries."