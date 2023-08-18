Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas Beaches

It’s turning out to be a banner year for green sea turtle nests along the Texas coast.

So far, officials at the Padre Island National Seashore have spotted a record 46 nests along Texas’ beaches, according to a 3News report. It’s a bit of good conservation news amid devastating heat in the Gulf of Mexico that’s harming corals and other wildlife.

Green sea turtle populations are threatened in the area, and conservation efforts focus in part on protecting nesting habitat.

Each summer, green sea turtle females lay an average of 136 eggs in nests dug on sandy beaches along the Texas coast and elsewhere. About 60 days later, the hatchlings emerge from the sand, scurrying back into the ocean to potentially live as long as 70 years.

“Our previous record was 36 [nests],” Donna Shaver, Padre Island National Seashore Chief of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery told 3News. She attributes the increase to “decades and decades of conservation efforts on the foraging grounds for these turtles and on nesting beaches.”

Still, record-hot temperatures can pose problems for eggs and hatchlings. Temperature determines sex in sea turtle eggs, and hot weather can skew populations towards females. Marine heat waves can also disrupt food webs, which could make it harder for newly hatched sea turtles to find food.