A freshly discovered comet will be visible with the naked eye in the night sky in September according to NASA.



The comet, dubbed Comet Nishimura, was discovered on August 11 by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura who spotted the object in an exposure taken with a standard digital camera. In images, the comet sports a bright green tail, which is technically called a coma and is composed of ice and dust.

The discovery was quickly certified by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center.

The comet’s path shows it is bearing toward the Sun, NASA says. And its path may bring it close enough to the star that the comet's nucleus disintegrates.

But NASA said “it currently seems like a good bet” the comet will be visible by the naked eye at some point in early September. Because of the comet’s angle relative to the Sun, it will only be visible near sunset or sunrise.

According to the Star Walk app, the best night to see the comet will be September 17. To see the comet, step outside and try to limit ambient light before looking up.