Governments Spent $13M Every Minute Subsidizing Fossil Fuel in 2022: IMF

Global spending on fossil fuel subsidies topped $7 trillion in 2022, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund.
The record high equates to nearly 7 percent of global gross domestic product, meaning governments spent roughly $13 million a minute to keep oil, gas and coal prices artificially low.
In 2021,197 countries pledged to phase out such subsidies, but the IMF report shows that’s not happening, even as the globe grapples with record-breaking heat.
“We are overflowing with government commitments to phase out support for fossil fuels, but there is a serious drought in implementation,” Christopher Beaton, who researches sustainable energy consumption for the International Institute for Sustainable Development told Bloomberg News. “During the last two years, at the international level, we have gone backwards.”
Fossil fuel subsidies come in two main forms: explicit and implicit. Explicit subsidies reduce the retail price of a fuel below what it actually costs to supply, essentially using government money to set lower prices or give consumers rebates. Explicit subsidies more than doubled from 2020 to 2022, reaching $1.3 trillion, largely driven by higher prices because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pent up demand from the COVID pandemic.
Implicit subsidies reflect the failure to account for the full costs of fossil fuels, including their impact on climate change and public health. The IMF estimates spending on implicit subsidies ballooned to $5.7 trillion in 2022, as fuel consumption climbed in emerging markets where environmental costs are often greater.
Phasing out explicit subsidies and imposing taxes that account for the environmental costs of burning fossil fuels would reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 34 percent below 2019 levels by 2030, the IMF estimates. Such reforms could also avert 1.6 million premature deaths from air pollution each year, the report said.
- Will Fossil-Fueled Climate Change Push El Nino to New Weather Extremes?
- Switzerland Set to Approve Climate Bill with $3.3 Billion to Wean Country Off Fossil Fuels
- The world has a trillion-dollar fossil fuel subsidies problem
- Wildfire Smoke: Time for a Climate Emergency Declaration to End Fossil Fuel Era
- The fossil fuel industry has a trillion-dollar secret weapon to kneecap climate action
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the true cost of fossil fuels
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech
- This Popular Game Boy Clone Now Glows in the DarkTech
- Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech
- Foxconn Chief Terry Gou Announces Bid for Taiwan PresidencyTech