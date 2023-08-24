Governments Spent $13M Every Minute Subsidizing Fossil Fuel in 2022: IMF - The Messenger
Governments Spent $13M Every Minute Subsidizing Fossil Fuel in 2022: IMF

Governments spent the equivalent of 7 percent of global GDP on fossil fuel subsidies in 2022, International Monetary Fund says

Jonathan Lambert
Smoke billows into the sky at a fossil fuel plant.Douglas Sacha

Global spending on fossil fuel subsidies topped $7 trillion in 2022, according to a new report from the International Monetary Fund. 

The record high equates to nearly 7 percent of global gross domestic product, meaning governments spent roughly $13 million a minute to keep oil, gas and coal prices artificially low. 

In 2021,197 countries pledged to phase out such subsidies, but the IMF report shows that’s not happening, even as the globe grapples with record-breaking heat.

“We are overflowing with government commitments to phase out support for fossil fuels, but there is a serious drought in implementation,” Christopher Beaton, who researches sustainable energy consumption for the International Institute for Sustainable Development told Bloomberg News. “During the last two years, at the international level, we have gone backwards.”

Fossil fuel subsidies come in two main forms: explicit and implicit. Explicit subsidies reduce the retail price of a fuel below what it actually costs to supply, essentially using government money to set lower prices or give consumers rebates. Explicit subsidies more than doubled from 2020 to 2022, reaching $1.3 trillion, largely driven by higher prices because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pent up demand from the COVID pandemic. 

Implicit subsidies reflect the failure to account for the full costs of fossil fuels, including their impact on climate change and public health. The IMF estimates spending on implicit subsidies ballooned to $5.7 trillion in 2022, as fuel consumption climbed in emerging markets where environmental costs are often greater.

Phasing out explicit subsidies and imposing taxes that account for the environmental costs of burning fossil fuels would reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 34 percent below 2019 levels by 2030, the IMF estimates. Such reforms could also avert 1.6 million premature deaths from air pollution each year, the report said.

