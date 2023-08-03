Google’s Waymo Is Bringing Robotaxis to Austin, Texas

Waymo, Google's autonomous ride-hailing service, plans to launch commercial robotaxis in Austin, Texas later this year.

Waymo has long been a leader in the robotaxi space. The company has achieved milestones such as removing human drivers from its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco in March 2022. It was the first company to launch a public self-driving, ride-hailing service when it came to Arizona in 2018.

Austin is a noticeable addition to Waymo's list of cities as it was the site of a landmark early Waymo ride, a ten-minute trip for a legally blind man named Steve Mahan in 2015. The prototype Firefly vehicle that Waymo used then lacked pedals and a steering wheel. The newer vehicles that will be deployed in Austin later this year are a step up: They are fully autonomous Jaguar I-PACE electric SUVs.

Initial testing with the Jaguar I-PACE showed that these vehicles could successfully navigate in and around downtown Austin, Waymo claims. The company is preparing to start operations in Austin in the fall, with fully autonomous rides to come in the months after.

Waymo said in a press release that autonomous vehicles can improve road safety and increase accessibility for traditionally underserved groups.

"One of the greatest access barriers for individuals who are blind is the reliance on others for transportation," Emily Coleman, superintendent of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, told Waymo. "Providing access to autonomous vehicles gives them the ability to be independent travelers and feel empowered to seek out the lives they want without the obligation to trust strangers."

Robotaxis come with their drawbacks, as evidenced by protests in San Francisco last month. Protestors complained about blocked traffic and public transit, and were able to stop Waymo cars by simply placing cones on the hoods of robotaxis, which caused the vehicles to detect an obstacle and automatically stop. The self-driving cars only started again once the cones were removed.

Despite these concerns, driverless car services appear to be on the rise. States like Texas, which recently loosened restrictions on self-driving vehicles, are providing companies with increasing opportunities to come to the public.