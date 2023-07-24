Google’s Parent Company Ranked 2023’s Top Company for The Good of Humanity

Tech giant Alphabet is the top company in the United States for sustaining and improving human well-being, according to the latest “Humankind 100” rankings.



The ranking, which includes hundred companies, is compiled by sustainability-focused asset management firm Humankind Investments to recognize the top companies offering benefits to humanity. The ranking uses Humankind Investment’s value methodology, which accounts for various companies' environmental, societal, and governance practices to estimate the overall dollar amount a company generates for investors, consumers, employees, and society at large.



The list favors companies whose business models and corporate engagements promote human health and improved quality of life.



“Alphabet operates in a manner that is a net positive for humanity,” according to the Humankind 100 site. While the company has a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Humankind’s methodology estimates it provides $3 trillion worth of value in improving lives with its search product, email, and maps. But Alphabet lost nearly $100 billion of Humankind value for its data harvesting practices and for contributing to internet addiction as compared to 2022, the report concludes.



“This firm can increase its Humankind Value by addressing its negative impact” from these activities, Humankind said.



Alphabet has topped the ranking for two years in a row. Microsoft Corporation was named second behind its AI rival Alphabet. Humankind values its contributions to humanity at $392 billion — a meager figure compared to the tech company’s $2.1 trillion market cap.



Other companies in the top five include pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and biomedical company AbbVie. Consumer packaged goods manufacturer, Procter & Gamble; Merck; Pfizer; iPhone maker, Apple; and food processing company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company make up the rest of the top ten companies.



“Since day one, our mission has been to invest in what we believe is best for humanity and inspire others to do the same,” said James Katz, founder and CEO of Humankind Investments, said in a statement. “By publishing these rankings each year we’re optimistic that we can motivate companies to make progress on their own human impact.”