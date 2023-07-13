Google’s Data Center Plans in Drought-Stricken Uruguay Spark Outrage

Uruguay is facing its worst drought in decades, and Google's plan to build a water-hungry data center in the country is facing significant backlash as a result.

"Only a tiny proportion of water in Uruguay is used for human consumption," said University of the Republic researcher Daniel Peña, according to The Guardian. "Now we have Google planning to use enormous quantities of water.”

Google purchased about 74 acres of land in Canelones, Uruguay, in May 2021, with a plan to build a data center there. Government documents have now revealed the scale of its thirst: As much as two million gallons of water per day, or about what 55,000 people might consume. Those figures may be out of date, however, as Google reportedly offered revisions to the project in May of this year as the drought continued.

"The Uruguay data center project is still in the exploratory phase, and Google’s technical team is actively working with the support of national and local authorities," the company said in a statement, according to The Guardian. "We expect preliminary numbers (like projected water consumption) to undergo adjustments."

Uruguay's drought has left rivers and reservoirs all but dried up. Public authorities have begun adding water from an estuary to a key reservoir, leaving residents with salty, unpleasant water. With some rain in the forecast, minor relief may arrive soon.

"Tap water is virtually undrinkable. But there are approximately 500,000 people who can’t afford to buy bottled water,” said Carmen Sosa of the Commission to Defend Water and Life, The Guardian reported. "Water for human consumption has to come before profit."