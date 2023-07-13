Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Can Now Speak Out Loud in 40 Different Languages - The Messenger
Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Can Now Speak Out Loud in 40 Different Languages

Bard can now read its answers out loud to you in languages ranging from Arabic to Vietnamese

Adam Kovac
Google’s Bard AI chatbotSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot just got a little chattier. 

On Thursday, the company rolled out new features for Bard, their conversational AI program that first launched in March. Among the new bells and whistles is an option to have Bard read its responses out loud, an option that the company said in a blog post would be “especially helpful if you want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script.”

Users can also now choose from five options for the tone of Bard’s responses: simple, long, short, professional or casual.

The updates includes several quality of life upgrades. Users now have the ability to pin and name certain prompts to easily revisit them later. Users can also share responses to their prompts with other people.

For coders, Bard is now able to export Python to Replit and Google colab. 

All those options are available in more languages than ever, as Google said Bard is now able to converse in over 40 tongues, ranging from Arabic to Vietnamese. The update also sees Bard’s availability expanded to Brazil and more parts of Europe. 

Another new feature is the ability to use a photo to prompt a Bard response, although that feature is only available in English.

