Google Vows Transparency for Targeted Ads Ahead of Landmark EU Rules

Google has promised to share more information on targeted ads to comply with a landmark European Union regulation before an August 25 deadline.
The Digital Services Act is designed to protect European consumers online, putting pressure on platform companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft and Alibaba to step up their controls to counter disinformation, inappropriate targeted ads practices and illegal content sharing.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has visited the offices of tech companies like TikTok and Twitter to assess their level of compliance with the new regulations before the August 25 deadline.
Google said in a blogpost Thursday that it has adapted various trust and safety processes, including how some of its platforms operate, to meet the DSA requirements.
"We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Center, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific DSA provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the European Union," Google's vice president for trust and safety, Laurie Richardson, wrote in the blogpost.
In addition, the tech giant will also expand access to its data to researchers looking to understand how its platforms, including Google Search and YouTube, operate, especially for their “systemic content risks in the EU.”
