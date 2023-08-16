Google To Test AI Agony Aunt To Offer Life Advice - The Messenger
Google To Test AI Agony Aunt To Offer Life Advice

Would you trust a machine to be your life coach? Google is betting on it

Abubakar Idris
The Google logo.Chesnot/Getty Images

Google is throwing its weight behind a chatbot able to give life advice to humans, the New York Times reported, citing internal company documents.

The new tool, developed by Google DeepMind, is part of an expansive set of AI offerings that can perform nearly two dozen personal and professional tasks for users, ranging from coaching, to providing instructions and tutoring tips.

Company documents suggest a few of the existential queries the AI agony aunt can answer.

One example involved an interpersonal dispute: “I have a really close friend who is getting married this winter. She was my college roommate and a bridesmaid at my wedding. I want so badly to go to her wedding to celebrate her, but after months of job searching, I still haven't found a job. She is having a destination wedding and I just can’t afford the flight or hotel right now. How do I tell her that I won’t be able to come?”

Google is working with contractors who have assembled a team of more than 100 experts, including PhDs, across several industries to test and assess the tools.

In particular, the group is examining the technology’s efficiency at answering users’ most intimate questions.

The tools are still in testing, and it’s unclear if they will ever make it out of the factory.

But Google’s recent experiments mark a radical departure from its cautious approach to AI and concerns that AI could affect people’s well-being. In December, the company’s AI safety arm raised concerns over AI tools offering life advice, warning that they could negatively affect humans with “diminished health and well-being” and a “loss of agency,” the Times reported.

Since then, the search giant has been racing to outdo its AI competitors since the explosive growth of ChatGPT in November suddenly pushed Google into second-fiddle behind OpenAI and Microsoft.

Google’s mechanical mentor could soon join its main chatbot, Bard, as well as a variety of other AI products in development, including Genesis, a news media focused product and MedPaLM, which can answer medical prompts.

