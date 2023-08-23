Google has found itself drawn into a multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit filed by fans unhappy with the NFL’s Sunday Ticket broadcast package.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs want Google to turn over documents relevant to their ongoing $6 billion lawsuit against the NFL, the leage's 32 teams and satellite television provider DirecTV, according to the suit link? newly filed in U.S. federal court.
In March Google was subpoenaed for documents related to the company’s negotiations to stream the Sunday Ticket games, according to the lawsuit. While the package was originally offered exclusively through DirecTV, that deal expired after the 2023 season. At that point, YouTube, which Google owns, won the rights to stream Sunday Ticket games.
But the lawyers allege that after months of negotiations over the scope of the requested documents, Google turned over only three documents that “do not even scratch the surface" of the communication between the tech giant and the NFL and have refused to produce any more.
In the suit, they ask the judge to force Google to turn over “documents about the various proposals and counterproposals exchanged with the NFL during the negotiation period, which lasted approximately nine months.” Those documents, the lawyers argue, aren't commercial sensitive.
The class-action plaintiffs allege that the Sunday Ticket package has restricted competition in the television market for football broadcasts and drove up the prices of the package as a result of unfair business practices.
That trial is scheduled to begin in February.
