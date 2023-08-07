Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into Search

Worried you don’t write good or make sentences that do sense? Google now has a tool for that.

The search engine has quietly rolled out a new feature, similar to the popular app Grammarly, where users can check the grammar of a sentence by typing it into the search bar and adding a qualifier like “grammar check” or “check grammar.”

The function will identify grammatical errors and make suggestions that can be quickly copied over to a word processor. In cases where the grammar was spot on to begin with, Google will show a green check mark.

As an example, running a search for “check grammar i having fun at work” will bring up a Grammar Check box with the suggestion “I'm having fun at work.”

Currently, the feature is only available in English. On a page dedicated to the new feature, Google said the grammar search uses artificial intelligence and “might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences.”

Users are able to offer feedback by clicking a button on the lower right hand corner of the Grammar Check box, letting developers know if the suggested corrections are helpful or not.

It is not specified if the AI in question is Google’s Bard large language model, which is available in over 40 languages. The grammar check feature is the latest in Google's efforts to expand its AI offerings, including applying the tech to “supercharge” its popular Assistant program.