Google Axes Bad Reviews on Tool To Track Forced Uyghur Labor - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Google Axes Bad Reviews on Tool To Track Forced Uyghur Labor

The extension won a Webby Award for highlighting apparel brands' potential links to forced Uyghur labor at manufacturing facilities

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Google is owned by Alphabet.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Google has removed hundreds of negative reviews on a web tool that helps consumers trace links between clothing brands and forced Uyghur labor in China. The search company deleted the reviews after the Human Rights Foundation highlighted the disinformation campaign to discredit the tool.

The human rights group created the Uyghur Forced Labor Checker, a Google Chrome extension, in 2021. When consumers shop for clothes online, the checker informs them whether the brand has links to forced Uyghur labor.

The extension won a 2022 Webby People’s Voice award for public service and activism.

But the Human Rights Foundation said it had witnessed unusual activity in recent months, including dramatic swings in the number of downloads.

It flagged the anomaly to Google in May after an uptick of one-star ratings, which the Foundation believed were evidence of a bot attack.

The negative reviews were mostly posted by accounts that used similar cartoon avatars as their profile pictures, had unintelligible profile names and wrote posts in broken English, Bloomberg News reports.

“Malicious slander,” one user wrote.

“Leakage of privacy,” posted another.

Google did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comments. But a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg it carefully monitors the Chrome Web Store and removes reviews that violate its policies.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.