Google Axes Bad Reviews on Tool To Track Forced Uyghur Labor

Google has removed hundreds of negative reviews on a web tool that helps consumers trace links between clothing brands and forced Uyghur labor in China. The search company deleted the reviews after the Human Rights Foundation highlighted the disinformation campaign to discredit the tool.



The human rights group created the Uyghur Forced Labor Checker, a Google Chrome extension, in 2021. When consumers shop for clothes online, the checker informs them whether the brand has links to forced Uyghur labor.

The extension won a 2022 Webby People’s Voice award for public service and activism.



But the Human Rights Foundation said it had witnessed unusual activity in recent months, including dramatic swings in the number of downloads.

It flagged the anomaly to Google in May after an uptick of one-star ratings, which the Foundation believed were evidence of a bot attack.



The negative reviews were mostly posted by accounts that used similar cartoon avatars as their profile pictures, had unintelligible profile names and wrote posts in broken English, Bloomberg News reports.



“Malicious slander,” one user wrote.

“Leakage of privacy,” posted another.



Google did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comments. But a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg it carefully monitors the Chrome Web Store and removes reviews that violate its policies.