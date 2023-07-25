Google Parent Company Alphabet Posts $74.6 Billion Revenue for the Second Quarter of 2023

Google’s parent company Alphabet reported better than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed. After years of unrestricted dominance in search, advertising, and mobile software, Alphabet’s earnings have become a highly anticipated bell-weather for the tech industry as the company faces intense competition from rivals, especially Microsoft thanks to the latter's artificial intelligence alliance with OpenAI.

“There’s exciting momentum across our products and the company, which drove strong results this quarter," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

"Our continued leadership in AI and our excellence in engineering and innovation are driving the next evolution of Search, and improving all our services." Pichai added. "With fifteen products that each serve half a billion people, and six that serve over two billion each, we have so many opportunities to deliver on our mission.”

Alphabet’s top line revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 reached $74.6 billion, which represents a 7% increase over the $69.7 billion reported for the same period last year. This figure is higher than the $72.8 billion that analysts expected, as the company accelerates its technology products including its push into the artificial intelligence and cloud computing industries.

Alphabet’s second quarter earnings are a 7% quarter-on-quarter growth compared to the $69.7 billion posted for the period between January and March.

Net income for the period stood at $18.4 billion, compared to the $16 billion posted during the same quarter in 2022.

Earnings per share came to $1.44; analysts had expected about $1.34according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

The search giant’s share price is up over 37% since the start of the year, and closed trading today at $122.21 just before the earnings call.

Alphabet reinforces its AI ambitions

Like the previous quarter, much of Alphabet’s earnings call centered on artificial intelligence. Speaking from the firm’s London hub, Pichai shared that Alphabet has been an AI-first company for the last seven years and there’s a big push to scale AI tools to advertisers and users across three aspects: generative products, retail and YouTube.

According to Pichai, AI will improve Alphabet’s total addressable market, allowing it to enter new domains and pursue growth. Automation advances provide a chance to transform many of the company’s products especially “our most important product, Search,” Pichai added.

The company previously announced a buffet of AI tools for search, now it says its language models are able to take “snapshots” of search queries much faster, or half the time since the product launched.

Philipp Schindler, Google’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized that generative AI tools are helping advertisers and retail brands improve their performance with better returns on advertising spend. “Nearly 80% of Google advertisers already use at least one AI product,” Pichai added on the call, and the company is prepping to roll out more generative AI tools for advertisers.