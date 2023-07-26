Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic Team Up on AI Regulation

A coalition of the top AI companies launched an industry group Wednesday that they say will facilitate responsible AI development — and put safety guardrails on the technology.

The Frontier Model Forum, which includes OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Anthropic, brings the main players in AI together to set their own rules and guidelines for AI safety and risk management, and how they collaborate with policymakers and academics.

The companies recently agreed to non-binding guardrails laid out by the White House to do with safety and security in AI development.

“Advanced AI technologies have the potential to profoundly benefit society, and the ability to achieve this potential requires oversight and governance,” said Anna Makanju, Vice President of Global Affairs at OpenAI in a statement.

“It is vital that AI companies — especially those working on the most powerful models — align on common ground and advance thoughtful and adaptable safety practices to ensure powerful AI tools have the broadest benefit possible.”

Congress has yet to meaningfully regulate AI, and skeptics worry the technology could seriously affect society, from enabling election interference to putting humans at “risk of extinction.”

The Frontier Model Forum is the latest industry push to address these concerns. It will create standards for the industry and plans to form an advisory board to set priorities for companies to follow. Ultimately, the group wants to establish a charter for AI, as well as a clear governance system.

President and CEO of nonprofit EqualAI Miriam Vogel told The Messenger it's important that these companies are able to have a forum where they can talk together about some of these highest level issues like “national security, privacy concerns, and safety of children.”

The forum will help different companies talk to one another and coordinate on AI safety and responsibility, according to the organization. It will also collaborate with similar groups already working on some of these issues, including Partnership on AI and MLCommons.

Cathy O’Neil, CEO of O'Neil Risk Consulting & Algorithmic Auditing and author of 2016 book Weapons of Math Destruction, told The Messenger that while the forum is a new venture, she’s concerned about potential blind spots given the profile of the companies.

“We want to make sure that there's other things going on and other kinds of guardrails being built and tested that aren’t only being done by huge, well-funded companies,” said O’Neil.

If solely left to these companies, they could be the only ones defining the parameters of what it means to make sure that these things are safe, O'Neil said.

“The Frontier Model Forum will play a vital role in coordinating best practices and sharing research on frontier AI safety,” said Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, a founding member of the forum in a statement.