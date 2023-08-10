Google Docs Adds eSignature For Select Workspace Customers

Google announced a beta eSignature feature that facilitates contract signing on Google Docs. Workspace Individual account holders can access eSignature right away, while other eligible Workspace plan holders will receive more information on the beta sign-up process soon.

To create a document for eSignature, open a new Google Doc, navigate to Tools > eSignature, and drag and drop one or more of the following fields: Signature, Initials, Name, Date Signed. One Google Doc can have a maximum of 200 fields.

To send out an eSignature request, click Request signature on the right-side panel. The generated PDF file locks so that additional changes can't be made before the other party signs the document. Google then sends an email notification to the signer with a link to the document.

Anyone with a Google account can receive an eSignature request and fulfill it.

The Google Workspace blog pointed out that eSignature can “streamline the workflow” of “solopreneurs and small businesses.” Besides requesting and adding signatures to contracts directly within Google Docs, businesses using eSignature can create new copies of the contract for each request. So if you’re onboarding new employees, for example, and you need them to sign their offer letters, you could make copies and request signatures all on Google Docs.

The eSignature beta fine print clarified that Google does not have a role in any document signed through the feature. The user is responsible for sending a document with a signature field to the right parties (no typos!) and for ensuring that the contract is eligible for an electronic signature (best to consult a lawyer).

Google advised eSignature users to not add a comment to a signed PDF file: “It could create a new file that affects the integrity of the underlying agreement or otherwise cause confusion for you and your counterparty regarding the final agreement,” according to the terms and conditions.

A section in the terms and conditions for eSignature specifically addresses users in Brazil. Google cautioned that “there may be heightened enforceability risks associated with use of documents executed with the eSignature Beta” in Brazil.

The eSignature beta currently does not support signature requests to multiple signees or signature requests to non-Google accounts.