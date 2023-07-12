Google Ditches a Proposed Chatbot for Gen Z Amid AI Reshuffle - The Messenger
Google Ditches a Proposed Chatbot for Gen Z Amid AI Reshuffle

Internally dubbed “Bubble Characters”, the chatbot would have featured interactive elements and digital avatars

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
The Gen Z-focused chatbot was called “Bubble Characters.”Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images

Google has abandoned its plan to build a chatbot for Gen Z following a company-wide re-organization, CNBC reports. Internally dubbed “Bubble Characters”, the chatbot would have featured interactive elements, including digital characters that would interact with users and possess “human-like” conversation features that are “interesting to Gen Zs,” internal documents showed.

Google did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

Google had been working on the product since late 2021 with an unspecified release date. But now Bubble Characters has been “deprioritized” and might not even get a chance to make it to the app store. Nevertheless, the product underscored the kind of AI innovation the company had been building even before the new AI arms race that followed the successful launch of ChatGPT.

Google shelved Bubble Characters amid a major reshuffle in its AI push. The company’s machine-learning and language model development had been scattered across the organization, most notably between two units: DeepMind and Google Brain. But since March, the tech giant has been looking to consolidate its efforts. First, it reorganized its virtual assistance team to prioritize Bard, a new large-language model similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Following that change and Google's slower pace to market with new AI products, a few engineers departed the company — including to start their own chatbots.

And in April, Google merged DeepMind and Brain into a single entity, and Google’s top AI executive defended the company’s AI innovation pace in a recent interview. Now the company is tightening its ranks and consolidating its AI efforts as other tech behemoths race to push their emerging technologies, such as Microsoft, into the hands of consumers.

