Google is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature that takes the phrase "too long, didn't read" to practical extremes by condensing lengthy web sites and articles into snippets of text.
The developers say the feature helps users “understand and quickly find key points” by listing questions and answers within the page’s content and enabling users to jump to the section they are interested in.
The tool is part of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) announced in May. Google claims SGE improves search results for multipart or complicated queries.
If a user updates Google Chrome to include the feature, they see a warning that “Generative AI is experimental. Quality and availability may vary.”
Pamela Samuelson, a copyright expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Messenger that the new feature may skirt the limits of copyright law.
“Abridgments and condensations of copyrighted material can be illegal as infringing derivatives if they supplant demand for the original,” Samuelson said.
“Google is very careful in designing new products to keep them within fair use boundaries. So while in theory summaries could infringe... I’m guessing Google’s summaries will be too short to infringe," she concluded.
