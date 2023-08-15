Google Debuts New AI Tool To Sum Up Web Pages — Including News Articles - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Google Debuts New AI Tool To Sum Up Web Pages — Including News Articles

Google says the new tool will give users an easy way to access the content and information they want that might otherwise be buried in reams of text

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 24: Sundar Pichai, Google’s senior vice president in charge of Android and Chrome, speaks during a special event at Dogpatch Studios on July 24, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Google announced a new Asus Nexus 7 tablet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)Getty Images

Google is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature that takes the phrase "too long, didn't read" to practical extremes by condensing lengthy web sites and articles into snippets of text.

The developers say the feature helps users “understand and quickly find key points” by listing questions and answers within the page’s content and enabling users to jump to the section they are interested in. 

The tool is part of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) announced in May. Google claims SGE improves search results for multipart or complicated queries. 

If a user updates Google Chrome to include the feature, they see a warning that “Generative AI is experimental. Quality and availability may vary.”

Pamela Samuelson, a copyright expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Messenger that the new feature may skirt the limits of copyright law.

“Abridgments and condensations of copyrighted material can be illegal as infringing derivatives if they supplant demand for the original,” Samuelson said.

“Google is very careful in designing new products to keep them within fair use boundaries. So while in theory summaries could infringe... I’m guessing Google’s summaries will be too short to infringe," she concluded.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.