Google Assistant to Get a ‘Supercharged’ AI Chatbot Upgrade: Report
Assistant could bring an AI-powered version of Siri to Android phones, the email suggests
Google is undergoing a reorganization that will see its popular Assistant program incorporate generative artificial intelligence similar to its Bard chatbot.
In an internal email to employees that was obtained by Axios, VP Peeyush Ranjan and director of product Duke Dukellis explained that the update to Assistant is due to “people's strong desire for assistive, conversational technology that can improve their lives.”
The Messenger was not immediately able to confirm the veracity of the email and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We've also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people's lives," the email reads, "and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like.”
The email notes that work on a large language model-powered AI Assistant is ongoing, and it is led by the company’s team dedicated to mobile phone technology.
The email details a number of shifts within the company’s structure, including new leadership for the Natural Language Processing team.
As part of that restructuring, Ranjan and Dukellis said the company is “eliminating a small number of roles within the team.”
The exact number of affected employees is not specified, but they said a 60-day internal search process to find them new positions within Google is underway.
“We remain deeply committed to Assistant and we are optimistic about its bright future ahead,” they wrote.
It’s unclear if Bard will be the AI chatbot powering Assistant, but Google has made efforts to expand Bard’s reach in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, the company rolled out a feature where Bard replies to questions by speaking out loud — a feature that is now available in over 40 languages.
Assistant is available on Google’s Android phones and smart home devices. Amazon, which makes the rival Alexa line of smart home devices, has also indicated it has plans to incorporate AI into its products.
