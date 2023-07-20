Google Aims Its AI Power Toward News Media with ‘Genesis’ Bot: Report - The Messenger
Google Aims Its AI Power Toward News Media with ‘Genesis’ Bot: Report

The tool was shown off to executives at the New York Times, Washington Post, and News Corp, according to a report

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Google is integrating AI into its suite of tools.TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Google is testing a new artificial intelligence tool that can generate news stories for media companies, the New York Times reported, citing three anonymous sources. 

Codenamed Genesis, Google is reportedly showing off the product to top media executives at the New York Times, the Washington Post and Rupert Mudroch’s News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal. These three organizations alone operate newsrooms that employ more than 4,000 journalists.

Genesis, the report says, takes information about real-time events and rapidly spit out news copy. Described as a “responsible technology,” Google touts the new tool as a kind of personal assistant for journalists, helping them automate some of the more by-the-numbers stories and freeing up time for more enterprising work.

But some executives who have tried the technology called it “unsettling,” the New York Times reported, and said the tool underestimated the reporting and skill it takes to produce accurate and readable news reports.

The changes posed by AI to several industries across the globe are now coming to bear.

Automation in the media is not new — many journalists rely on AI-powered tools like Grammarly to check their language for errors, for example. But some news outlets are tilting towards greater use of AI technology to help write content.

Recently, Thomson Reuters, owner of the Reuters newswire service, acquired Casetext, an AI company designed to make legal tasks simpler $650 million. The acquisition is part of the company’s broader strategy to integrate automation into information services for news, legal documents, tax and accounting, and it plans to spend $100 million a year on AI over the next few years.

Meanwhile, G/O Media, which owns brands such as Gizmodo, The Onion and Quartz, has started using technology to produce news articles.

