Goldman Sachs and LEGO Lead Buyout of Educational Game Platform Kahoot

Norwegian educational game platform Kahoot is going private following an offer from a consortium of private equity companies and existing investors. The all-cash deal was led by Goldman Sachs Assets Management’s private equity division, but with a roll call of participants including General Atlantic and LEGO group’s KIRKBI Invest. Kahoot’s founders and management also got in on the deal, alongside other existing investors. The buyout values the publicly-traded company at $3.49, or 35 Norwegian kroner (NOK), per share, which translates to a market cap of $1.7 billion (17.2 billion Norwegian kroner).

“The Board of Directors and I believe the terms of the offer are in the best interests of Kahoot! and our shareholders, and that this will benefit our users, customers, employees and partners,” Kahoot CEO Eilert Hanoa wrote in a blog post. “With the support of the new owners, the Kahoot! Group would have access to necessary capital to accelerate the company’s growth agenda, as well as global resources, networks and expertise in scaling technology companies.”

Based in Oslo, Kahoot runs a popular platform aimed at teachers and businesses that allows people to build and use educational games and quizzes. According to different reports, the company has hosted over 9 billion non-unique users playing over hundreds of millions of games on its platform. In 2022 alone, the company reported 25.8 million active accounts and supported 1.7 billion non-unique game-playing learners across 268 million game sessions. Kahoot makes money by licensing content to third-parties and selling premium subscriptions products to educational institutions and business customers. It had 1.3 million paying customers at the end of last year.

Kahoot

The company has attracted the attention of top tech investors including Softbank and General Atlantic. Kahoot has raised over $517 million since it launched in 2012, with Softbank responsible for over $215 million of the company’s total funding. Kahoot went public in 2020 and has relied heavily on mergers and acquisition to fuel growth. It has spent over $613 million buying other companies according to data from Crunchbase. And as the pandemic accelerated digital learning globally, Kahoot doled out over $590 million acquiring five companies during the 10 months between September 2020 and May 2021.

But as global macroeconomic conditions changed for tech companies over the last two years, Kahoot’s stock price has taken a beating. Since hitting high points of $14.79 in January 2021, its share price has plummeted to $2.75 at the start of trading on Monday, July 12.

However, its stock market realities are slightly in contrast to its financial situation. Its annual recognised revenue has surged 406% from $29 million in 2020 to $146 million by the end of 2022. And its profitability continues to grow significantly, rising 30 fold from $1 million in 2020 to $30 million last year with a steady cash flow above $40 million.

By delisting from the stock market, Kahoot will avoid the fluctuation of the public market while continuing to have access to a pool of well resourced investors to fuel its growth. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.