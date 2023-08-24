Global Group Urges Meta, X Corp., Alphabet and Others To Combat Data Scraping

Representatives from a dozen countries and territories have signed a joint statement calling on social media companies to guard users’ data from unlawful scraping.

The statement was sent to the parent companies of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn, Weibo, and X, previously Twitter.

Data scraping, or automated information gathering online, is a threat to privacy, the statement said, and puts people online at risk of identity theft, surveillance and spam. While certain data are publicly available or accessible, the statement noted that it is protected by privacy laws in many countries.

The technology to scrape data is improving, which means the social media platforms most remain vigilant and implement “multi-layered technical and procedural controls to mitigate the risks," according to the statement.

The companies were encouraged to form teams to combat scraping, impose rate limits on how many profiles an account can visit over a set period of time and monitor for unusual behavior. They also recommend implementing tools designed to identify bots, such as CAPTCHA, and taking appropriate legal action against scrapers.

The statement was issued by Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner along with representatives for Australia, the United Kingdom, the small island nation of Jersey, Hong Kong, Switzerland, New Zealand, Colombia, Morocco, Argentina and Mexico.

The statement also warned users that they have a responsibility to be proactive and careful about what information they put online.

The countries also called on social media companies to give feedback and outline how they plan to respond to the expectations laid out, but it is unclear what the timeline for any response is and if there is any enforcement to back up the ask.