Glitch Renders Millions of Old Photos, Videos Shared on Twitter Inaccessible
Some old tweets are getting their images back, but X, or its executives Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk, is yet to respond to the reports
An apparent error on the platform that was Twitter and is now X has made the photos and images on some classic tweets dating to the platform’s golden era disappear from view.
The problem appears to only affect tweets posted before December 2014.
The missing media mystery was detected by a tech industry veteran named Tom Coates, who tweeted that the site, which was acquired by Musk in 2022, had “now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.”
Coates linked in the tweet to a search of his own media posted during that time. While the tweets were still there, links to photos were inactive.
According to a community note posted to Coates’ tweet, the images and videos have not been scrubbed from the site.
Rather, “Images before/around 2014 are still saved on Twitter/X's servers, however, the t.co links appear to be broken at the moment.”
Among the most famous tweets affected included a selfie by comedian Ellen Degeneres taken at the 2014 Oscars. The photo included Degeneres, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and other stars and has been retweeted more than 2.8 million times and liked more than 2 million times. As of Monday morning, the photo had been restored.
A spokesperson for the platform did not respond to a request for comment and neither Musk or X CEO Linda Yaccorina have tweeted anything about the glitch.
