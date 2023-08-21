Glitch Renders Millions of Old Photos, Videos Shared on Twitter Inaccessible - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Glitch Renders Millions of Old Photos, Videos Shared on Twitter Inaccessible

Some old tweets are getting their images back, but X, or its executives Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk, is yet to respond to the reports

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An apparent error on the platform that was Twitter and is now X has made the photos and images on some classic tweets dating to the platform’s golden era disappear from view. 

The problem appears to only affect tweets posted before December 2014.

The missing media mystery was detected by a tech industry veteran named Tom Coates, who tweeted that the site, which was acquired by Musk in 2022, had “now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.”

Coates linked in the tweet to a search of his own media posted during that time. While the tweets were still there, links to photos were inactive. 

According to a community note posted to Coates’ tweet, the images and videos have not been scrubbed from the site.

Ellen Degeneres' famous selfie from the 2014 Oscars was among the millions of photos that were inaccessible due to a glitch on X.Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images

Rather, “Images before/around 2014 are still saved on Twitter/X's servers, however, the t.co links appear to be broken at the moment.”

Read More

Among the most famous tweets affected included a selfie by comedian Ellen Degeneres taken at the 2014 Oscars. The photo included Degeneres, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and other stars and has been retweeted more than 2.8 million times and liked more than 2 million times. As of Monday morning, the photo had been restored. 

A spokesperson for the platform did not respond to a request for comment and neither Musk or X CEO Linda Yaccorina have tweeted anything about the glitch.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.